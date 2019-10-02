Heavyweight drops 200 PLACES on one ratings list, rises to #10 with WBA

Phil Jay

Frustratingly, the World Boxing Association has raised the bar when it comes to handing out rankings to the undeserved – yet again.

Christopher Lovejoy, a fighter WBN covered back in 2018 when ranked number fifteen with the WBA, had knocked out all his twelve foes in the first round at that time.

Fast forward six fights, Lovejoy has since been taken past the first session on two occasions. But those half dozen victories came against opponents with just sixteen wins between them all.

In fact, the 35 year-old’s exclusively Mexican-based career has been etched on the back of facing boxers with a combined record of 39 wins, 177 losses and 12 draws.

It’s quite an unbelievable statistic. You have to wonder how on earth this would warrant a place in the top ten of any ratings.

Since the 2018 story WBN put out on the shocking WBA system, Lovejoy has DROPPED almost 200 places in the BoxRec Rankings.

This seems correct upon reviewing the C.V. of Lovejoy, who unfathomably could be chosen as a voluntary by champion Andy Ruiz Jr.

Lovejoy, nicknamed ‘Pretty Boy’, hasn’t faced anyone else in the TOP 100 So how on earth can he be rated above the likes of Oscar Rivas, Derek Chisora and Dillian Whyte beggars belief.

Add to that the numerous titles on offer and it’s a farcical situation.

Currently, the WBA has Ruiz as ‘super’ champion and Mahmoud Charr as ‘regular’ champion. Then, below those two, Joe Joyce as ‘gold’ title holder. Plus Trevor Bryan as ‘interim’ ruler.

It’s a crazy state of affairs. It has not gone unrecognized by the other bodies.







TITLES

WBO President Paco Valcárcel has sounded off with his view in a recent and defiant social media post.

“My friend Gilberto Mendoza Jr. runs the WBA as he sees fit,” said Paco.

“What I don’t understand is the complacency of certain boxing writers and TV commentators when it comes to the 42 so-called world champions that the WBA currently has in 17 divisions.

“(The WBA) have been designated as Super, Regular, Interim and Gold.

For example, they currently have four champions in the Heavyweight Division. I don’t understand it, and I’m not going to keep quiet about it either.”

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman had already asked all organizations to arrange more unifications.

“Our position is to be open to unifications. To try to keep the champions unified. Regulations need to be fulfilled, but sometimes there are some rules that provoke injustices,” stated Sulaiman.

“I have seen how champions lose their championships by desk decisions. Sometimes you have to attend. To specifically address the status case by case.”

It seems it’s not only the WBA rankings system that seems to be under scrutiny at the moment.

Phil Jay is Editor of World Boxing News. Also an Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America.