Showtime releases first of three-part series on the Rise of Claressa Shields

RINGSIDE

📷 Jose Pineiro/SHOWTIME

SHOWTIME Sports has released the latest installment of the digital franchise THE RISE which profiles boxing’s stars as they grind their way to the top.

This installment features 24-year-old undisputed middleweight world champion Claressa Shields as she prepares to make history in her sixth headlining appearance on SHOWTIME this Saturday, October 5 (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT).

THE RISE is part of a collection of digital offerings from SHOWTIME Sports that delivers exclusive access to the personalities, training camps and fight nights of boxing’s best fighters and future stars.

Other original, digital-exclusive franchises from SHOWTIME Sports include DAY IN CAMP, FIGHT NIGHT, THE APPROACH and RING RESUME, an all-encompassing lineup of content available on SHOWTIME Sports online platforms and tailored specifically for a digital audience.

In part one of the series, viewers are taken back to Shields’ hometown of Flint, Mich.

Shields opens up about the struggles of her youth and how she found solace in boxing to overcome seemingly insurmountable trauma.

Shields discusses how she went on to win back-to-back Olympic Gold Medals and became the first woman to headline a main event on premium television.