Patrick Nielsen geared up for return from long absence this weekend

RINGSIDE

📷Photo Wende

Saturday night Patrick Nielsen returns to the boxing ring after 17 months away from professional boxing.

526 days. That is the precise number of days Patrick Nielsen (29-3-0, 14 KOs) has been away from the boxing ring. It is, therefore, a long-anticipated fight, that will take place on Saturday night. Not the least for Patrick Nielsen himself.

I’m looking forward to the fight. It has been a long time since I last had a bout, so it is going to be amazing to be back in the ring, Nielsen says.

But it won’t just be another fight for Nielsen. The fight against Armen Ypremyan (9-1-2, 3 KOs) can go two ways – make It or break it.

I’m so ready as I can be. I’m really looking forward to this fight. It‘s make it or break it. Either it kickstarts my career or ends it, says Nielsen who is not feeling the pressure.

I don’t see it as a pressure but as an opportunity to prove that I still got what it takes to make it in professional boxing.

And Patrick Nielsen has been taking a closer look on the Armenian opponent.

We have taken a look at him, and he seems to be the kind of boxer who throws himself at you and fights for his cause. But I believe we are well prepared, Nielsen says acknowledging that he might need the first round of boxing to find himself.

For sure I’ve got some rust to knock off. That’s only natural. I will spend the first round seeing what he got and then take it from there.

Tickets for Quaestor Fight Night in Gilleleje is still available and is sold through Ticketmaster. Streaming of the event is sold through QProTV.