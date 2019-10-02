Lucas Bahdi tops ‘High Stakes’ bill on Nov 23 at Sheraton on the Falls

RINGSIDE

On Saturday, November 23, Falls Boys Promotions (FBP) and Three Lions Promotions (TLP) present “High Stakes” featuring hometown hero Lucas “Prince” Bahdi (5-0-0, 5KOs) in the main event at the Sheraton on the Falls Hotel, in Niagara Falls, Ontario.

With three national amateur titles to his credit, Bahdi is Niagara’s most decorated amateur fighter since Billy “The Kid” Irwin thrilled fans leading up to the 1992 Barcelona Olympic Games. Since turning pro, Bahdi has set a torrid pace, fighting four times in under five months, recording a knockout in each and every appearance.

The card will also feature Canadian light middleweight champion Kevin Higson (17-2-0, 1KOs); Canadian amateur champion and freshly minted professional Carolyn Redmond (1-0-0, 1KOs); and fast-rising St. Catharines prospect Antonio Napolitano (4-0-0, 2KOs).

“This will be my first main event as a professional. I want to make a statement here in my hometown,” said Bahdi. “I’m excited for FBP and TLP joint promotion here in Niagara. Having Higson, Napolitano, and Redmond on the card adds even more excitement to the event.”

In his last outing, Bahdi scored his fourth sensational knockout, stopping Mexican veteran Laramie Corona (8-8-0, 3KOs) in the opening round at the Hamilton Convention Centre.

Robert Penev, Promoter of FBP, is keen to collaborate with TLP. “I have worked with Lucas since his first national championship win and we wanted to make sure his return to Niagara was with an industry leader like Three Lions Promotions.

“Lucas is the fastest rising star in Canada right now and I can guarantee he will be on the global radar in 2020. This will be a show you definitely don’t want to miss! Mark your calendar and save the date!”

Dan Otter, Managing Director of TLP, was equally enthusiastic about the collaboration. “We are excited to team up with Rob and Falls Boys Promotions,” said Otter. “They are young and full of excitement. They fit into our corporate culture very well. It will be their first show and we’re eager to make it memorable for all the right reasons.”

The undercard will feature some of Ontario’s top pugilistic talent. Hamilton’s Kevin Higson is coming off a dominant decision victory over Jose Francisco Zuniga last May in Nova Scotia, putting on a thorough boxing clinic in the process.

Carolyn Redmond is one of the top-rated female prospects in Canada and showed why in her debut, stopping the more experienced Veronica Marin in under three rounds. Antonio Napolitano, the fighting pride of nearby St. Catharines, has been leaping up the national middleweight rankings of late, defeating savvy Jamaican veteran Ricardo Planter in his latest appearance.