Jacob Porsgaard pushing for 3-0 on Theophane v Ouma card

RINGSIDE

Quaestor Fight Night in Gilleleje will feature Jacob Porsgaards third professional bout when he faces Nika Gvajava of Georgia.

22-year old Jacob Porsgaard (2-0-0, 1 KO) is looking ahead of a tough fight against the 26-year old Georgian Nia Gvajava (6-18-2, 1 KO) in Gilleleje on Saturday. And Porsgaard has prepared well for the bout.

I’ve seen some of his fights, and he is a good boxer. He is technically strong, but I believe I got what it takes to beat him. But I need to be at my top level, Porsgaard says.

He has far more bouts than I do and has met some great names. This is not a walkover.

For the same reason, Porsgaard has been focused on his training aiming to reach his peak on Saturday.

I’ve done a lot of sparring with Abdul Khattab, Oliver Zaren, Patrick Nielsen and Jamshid Nazari as well as some of the best amateur boxers in Denmark, Porsgaard says. I feel ready. My physical tests have been good. I don’t think it can get much better.

Therefore, Porsgaard can look forward to his third bout at home in Gilleleje. A special place for the young boxer.

It’s going to be great. I’m looking forward to seeing familiar faces and to follow the other QProBoxing athletes once I’m done in the ring. I hope to see some great victories and to see Oliver Møllenberg bring home the belt.

Tickets for Quaestor Fight Night in Gilleleje is still available and is sold through Ticketmaster. Streaming of the event is sold through QProTV.