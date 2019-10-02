Irish prospect Joe Ward discusses imminent pro debut on GGG bill in New York

RINGSIDE

Irish amateur boxing star, Joe Ward will make his highly anticipated professional debut this Saturday, October 5th at Madison Square Garden on the undercard of the IBF middleweight world title fight between Gennady Golovkin and Sergiy Derevyanchenko broadcast live worldwide on DAZN.

The 25-year-old Ward, a native of Westmeath, Ireland who recently signed a co-promotional deal with Murphys Boxing and DiBella Entertainment and is trained by Boxing Hall of Famer, Buddy McGirt and Irish trainer, Jimmy Payne, will take on a dangerous opponent in his professional debut, the hard hitting Marco Delgado (5-1, 4 KOs) in a 6 round bout.

A member of Ireland’s 2016 Olympic team, Ward is joined by undisputed world champion Katie Taylor as the only Irish boxers to win more than one European Elite gold medal. His acclaimed amateur career includes 15 Irish National Championships, three gold medals at the European Amateur Championships (2017, 2015, 2011), a gold medal at the World Youth Championships (2010), and a gold medal at the World Junior Championships (2009). Ward also earned the silver medal at the 2017 World Amateur Championships in Hamburg, Germany. Having his first fight at 11 years old, Ward ended his amateur career with a record of 290-15.

“I’m really looking forward to making my pro debut at Madison Square Garden, which is a great venue to introduce myself to the boxing world as I enter the professional ranks,” said Ward.

“It’s going to be a special night that I will never forget. I’d like to thank my team, DiBella Entertainment, Murphys Boxing and Times Square Boxing Company, for the opportunity and I am excited to put on a great performance.”

“Ken Casey and I are both thrilled that super prospect Joe Ward is debuting on the GGG-Derevyanchenko card,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment.

“We expect to see a lot of support from New York’s Irish community and believe it’ll be one of many New York City fights for Joe as he begins his rise up the ranks of boxing’s elite.”

“It’s an honor to be involved with such a class fighter and person,” said Ken Casey, president of Murphys Boxing.

“We have a great team and a great plan to keep Joe busy and fighting for a world title in no time. Saturday Night will be the first step in what will be an amazing journey for all of us on Team Ward and for Joe… the start of a legendary professional career.”