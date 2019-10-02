Golden Contract Tournament goes live on ESPN+ in the US this Friday

RINGSIDE

It’s tournament time. The Golden Contract featherweight tournament, presented by MTK Global, will kick off Friday at London’s York Hall with 10-round quarterfinal bouts beginning at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on ESPN+, the leading multi-sport streaming service.

The super lightweight tournament quarterfinals will start Nov. 2, and the light heavyweight quarterfinals will be contested Dec. 14.

The championship matches of all three tournaments will be staged during a special event scheduled for July 2020, and the winners are guaranteed a lucrative promotional contract with one of the biggest promoters in the world.

The featherweight tournament features the following fighters: British champion Ryan Walsh (24-2-2, 11 KOs), Commonwealth champion Leigh Wood (22-1, 12 KOs), Hairon Socarras (22-0-3, 14 KOs), former world title challenger Jazza Dickens (27-3, 11 KOs), 2016 Irish Olympian Davey Oliver Joyce (11-0, 8 KOs), Tyrone McCullagh (13-0, 6 KOs), European champion Carlos Ramos (11-1, 7 KOs) and Carlos Araujo (15-1, 12 KOs).

The quarterfinal matchups, which were determined via a random drawing following Tuesday’s media workout, are as follows: McCullagh vs. Araujo, Dickens vs. Ramos, Socarras vs. Walsh and Wood vs. Joyce.