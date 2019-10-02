De La Hoya hints Canelo could remain at a higher weight after Kovalev

World Boxing News

📸 Amanda Westcott

Golden Boy boss Oscar De La Hoya has eluded to Canelo Alvarez potentially staying at light-heavyweight for more than just one fight.

Canelo signed on to face Sergey Kovalev on November 2nd in a bid to win a world title at a fourth weight class.

Facing the tough Russian will then prepare Canelo to battle it out with heavier and stronger fighters in the future, according to De La Hoya.

“One big difference is that Canelo is at a higher weight class. This opens the possibility for many more matchups. Bigger opponents with strong punching and star power,” he told DAZN.

“When talking with Canelo about his career goals, he said he wanted to make history, and fight the best. This is why we had to be very strategic and thoughtful in planning out his next fight.

“While it may have taken a bit longer than we wanted, we know that it was worth the wait.

“Canelo has been preparing for this moment and we know that on Nov. 2 he’ll write a new chapter in boxing history by becoming the second Mexican ever to win a world title in the 175-pound division (Light Heavyweight).

Kovalev’s trainer Buddy McGirt and manager Egis Klimas both had nothing but admiration for the task Canelo is attempting to take on.

“Both these guys are true champions. Canelo, I’ve always admired you. Your trainers did a great job with you. I gotta admit that. I really take my hat off to you for having the balls for

taking a step up and not having a catchweight and stepping up to the challenge,” stated McGirt.

“Sergey, I love you to death, I respect you for accepting the challenge. In all honestly, the only losers on November 2 are the people who don’t want the fight or come to the fight.”







CAJONES

Klimas added: “I don’t think this fight needs to be introduced. When you hear the names Canelo Alvarez, Krusher Kovalev, it says all that’s going to happen on November 2.

“I don’t need to talk about Sergey. Everybody knows who he is in boxing. Regarding Canelo, they know what they mean when they say – grandes cajones.”

Canelo vs. Kovalev is a 12-round fight for the WBO Light Heavyweight World Title presented by Golden Boy, Main Events and Krusher Promotions. The event is sponsored by Tecate, “THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING.” Hennessy “Never Stop. Never Settle” and Brand-New Grapefruit Crush, Knockout Flavor. The event will take place Saturday, Nov. 2 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. It will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN.