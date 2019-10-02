Atal Khan features at King’s Hall in Stoke-on-Trent on Oct 12

RINGSIDE

📷Manjit Narotra

Atal Khan reckons he’ll be able to go up the gears more freely when he moves on from his pro debut next weekend.

He features on BCB Promotions’ next bill at King’s Hall, in Stoke-on-Trent, on Saturday October 12. The show has been called ‘Stokin The Fire.’

Khan, who is from Stoke, made his bow at the same venue in April, outpointing the vastly-experienced Ibrar Riyaz over four rounds.

A points success in the super lightweight division, by a margin of 40-37 with Khan not losing a round, got him up and running with a pro ledger to now build upon.

The 25-year-old got his amateur grounding with the Impact Boxing and Orme clubs, racking up 28 victories from 42 unpaid contests.

His coach at Orme, Steve Woodvine, has stayed on as trainer for the pro journey and led him into his winning start.

By day, Khan is the co-owner of a family business, Royal Displays, which sell glass cabinets, with his preparations fitting around those duties.

He’s been supported by sponsors Pentagon Security Force, Zaam Wholesale Distribution and Advanced Body Clinic in the run-up to fight night.

He said: “Training has gone fantastic for this one, I’ve worked very hard and, hopefully, on October 12 I’ll get my rewards.

“I don’t cut corners, I’ve never drank alcohol and I do my runs and sprints every morning, before I go to work. I do my boxing in the gym afterwards.

“I’ve got plenty of amateur experience, I spent nearly three years boxing for Impact and then a couple of years at Orme. Now I’ve turned pro with Steve.

“I loved my debut but, unfortunately, I got a bit of an injury to my right hand a week prior to that. I didn’t even think about pulling out.

“I was mostly pleased with my performance, though. I couldn’t throw my jab as much as I wanted to, but I used my back-hand quite well.

“The pro game is different to the amateurs but, now my hand is better, I’ll be a lot better this time. I’m fast, I throw lots of punches and my footwork is good.

“I’ve got MJ Hall, we are both southpaws but I’ve boxed them before, even if not for a long time. I think I’ve had five and beat four of them.

“I’ll jab with sharp shots to the body and head, I know what I’m doing in there and I’ll show the pedigree that I have.”

Midlands middleweight champion Nathan Heaney tops the King’s Hall bill, in a 10-rounder against an international opponent.

Unbeaten home favourite Heaney, from Stoke, was meant to defend the area belt against Josh Groombridge, only for the challenger to withdraw.

‘Hitman’ Heaney instead looks to improve his pro record after posting seven victories from seven pro outings, with two TKOs.

Two more graduates from Orme appear on the under-card, with unbeaten duo Cole Johnson and Luke Caci scheduled for the home corner.

Lightweight prospect Johnson, another from Stoke, is targeting a quartet of paid victories, after recording three points victories starting with his debut last year.

He hasn’t conceded a round so far as a pro and has a good grounding, having become a national titleist as an amateur.

Johnson claimed England Senior Development honours in 2017 and wants to build a path towards further accolades.

Caci, from Newcastle-under-Lyme, is another product of the Orme gym and is unbeaten himself, with eight wins to his credit.

The 29-year-old is maneuvering his way down to the super middleweight division, having boxed mostly at light heavy so far.

Caci scored his maiden stoppage last time out, halting Bryn Wain in the fifth of six rounds after dropping him with a right hand.

Connor Lee Jones aims to extend his unbeaten start in the lightweight ranks, after racking up four spotless points verdicts.

Jones was an England international, as a junior amateur, and has since vanquished experienced foes in Liam Richards, Kristian Laight, Riyaz and Dean Jones.

Amy Timlin, from Southam in Warwickshire, completes the line-up at bantamweight, having previously scored points whitewashes over Roz Mari Silyanova and Sonia Klos.

She’s hoping to replicate her success in kickboxing where she claimed national, British, Commonwealth, European and world honours.

Tickets, priced at £35 standard or £65 VIP ringside with a buffet and waitress service, are on sale now. It will be £40 for entry on the door. For more information, contact the boxers.