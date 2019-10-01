Wilfredo Méndez handed homecoming title defense on Oct 26

RINGSIDE

The WBO minimum weight champion, Wilfredo “Bimbito” Méndez, will defend his world belt for the first time at home, when on Saturday, October 26, he faces two time world challenger Gabriel Mendoza at the Rubén Zayas Montañez Coliseum in Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico in a presentation of PR Best Boxing Promotions (PRBBP) in association with Spartan Boxing.

“It’s official, all the details have been agreed and Bimbito will be defending his title in his town on October 26. We are working on the rest of the program to bring a first-class event to the fans,” said promoter Iván Rivera, president of PRBBP .

Trujillo Alto native, Bimbito Méndez (14-1, 5 kos) comes from win the WBO 105-pound crown on August 24 when he beat Filipino Vic Saludar at the Puerto Rico Convention Center in San Juan. He is currently the only Puerto Rican men’s world champion (Puerto Rican Amanda Serrano is a WBO monarch at 126 pounds).

“I am very happy because I am going to defend my title in Puerto Rico and especially in my town of Trujillo Alto. I know that all my people from Trujillo Alto will be there with me on October 26,” said Méndez, who began his preparation immediately for this bout after his win in August.

Mendoza (30-6-2, 23 kos) is a Colombian fighter who has disputed world titles twice. In 2014 he lost by decision against Peru’s Alberto Rossel when he challenged him for the WBA’s interim belt at 108 pounds and in 2017 he fell to Mexican José Argumedo, then FIB monarch at 105 pounds, when he could not continue the fight due to a cut.

“I don’t know anything about my rival, only that he has fought for the world title twice. But we prepare for any type of rival that comes,” added Méndez.