MAYPAC 2: Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao rematch talks begin

World Boxing News

Manny Pacquiao has opened tentative talks with Floyd Mayweather over a potential money-spinning rematch between the pair.

The welterweight world champion has delayed a possible announcement to face Mikey Garcia next in order to gauge where Mayweather is regarding a comeback.

Mayweather release an Instagram video stating his intention to face Pacquiao in an exhibition next year. Pacquiao then fired back wanting a full-blown return.

It seems the interest on both sides needs addressing in order for Pacquiao to either consider an offer or move on to Garcia.

Asked what the situation wwas with Mayweather, Pacquiao told The Manila Times: “My team and his team are talking right now. This is just about negotiations, about the formal discussions. So I don’t know what will happen.

“Floyd, he came to Saudi, Dubai and UAE (United Arab Emirates) many times looking for a fight. But he is giving a hard time to the organizer, the promoter or the government [with] so many demands.

“I mean, he should not give the people here or the promoter here a hard time,” he added.

Pacquiao’s admission comes on the back of the Filipino Senator also lining up Amir Khan as an option for later in 2020.

“I’m planning for next year; trying to make it for next year with a possible opponent. Especially Amir Khan wants to fight me. We will talk again. It would be a good fight,” said Pacquiao.

“We can discuss that (maybe facing Errol Spence), a fight between us. I have a commitment for my next fight – one fight only. But after that we can talk. No problem.”







SPENCE

Spence defeated Shawn Porter in a barnstorming Fight of the Year contender on Saturday night in Los Angeles.

Should Pacquiao go elsewhere, most in the sport are hopeful of seeing a rematch. This is despite Al Haymon wanting Danny Garcia to battle Spence next.

Three world titles would be on the line for Spence vs Pacquiao, whilst Garcia is the number one contender with the World Boxing Council.

It could be tough for Spence to get approval for anyone other than Pacquiao over Garcia as unifications out-weight any future mandatory stipulations.

Mayweather, on the other hand, was last seen ringside for Spence’s win over Porter at Staples Center.