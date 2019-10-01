Lennox Lewis dishes out advice: Don’t be afraid of change when you lose

World Boxing News

📸 Esther Lin

Former undisputed heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis says fighters should look into what improvements they can make once they suffer a damaging loss.

Lewis was shocked twice in his career but came back both times to avenge knockout defeats.

In one of those reverses, Lewis actually sought out the services of the trainer who orchestrated his downfall – Emanuel Steward.

Once they were together, the pair were inseparable.

‘The Pugilist Specialist’ has now advised other top division contenders to be open to switching once they hit a bad patch in their career.

“In 1994, I suffered my first professional loss at the hands of a great punch by Oliver McCall. It was a surprising defeat and it put me at one of the most important crossroads in my career,” said Lewis.

“After the loss, I realized that, at that point in my career, there were too many things I didn’t know. I didn’t realize it then, but this loss was a blessing in disguise.

“I made the decision to change trainers and linked up with Manny Steward. He showed me how he beat me in the first McCall fight. He showed me levels of the fight game that I had no clue existed before that point. I was playing checkers when he was playing chess.

“My alliance with Manny went on to be a fruitful one, as well as, one of the most important relationships of my life.

“Change isn’t always a bad thing. In my case, it was one of the best career moves I’ve ever made. Don’t be afraid of change because sometimes it’s just what’s needed to realize your dreams.”







JOSHUA

One of Britain’s former world champions, Anthony Joshua, recently found himself in a similar situation. AJ chose not to fire GB Boxing Head Robert McCracken.

Currently in preparations to face Andy Ruiz Jr. for a second time, Joshua’s career at the top of the sport hangs in the balance.

Ruiz dropped Joshua four times during a seventh round triumph in New York last June. Another win for Ruiz means Joshua would be frozen out of the title picture.

Deontay Wilder could then become the focus for Ruiz, with all the divisional marbles out of commission for all other heavyweights.