Jamshid Nazari to feature on Theophane v Ouma bill

RINGSIDE

Afghan-Norwegian Jamshid Nazari is looking forward to returning to Denmark for his second professional fight on Danish soil.

The 27-year old of Kristiansand will enter the ring for his sixth professional fight in Gilleleje on Saturday. Here, he faces the 26-year old Hungarian Oszkar Fiko (32-27-1, 17 KOs).

Oszkar Fiko is one of the best opponents I have met. He is the one with the most experience and will be a great test for me, Nazari says.

However, Jamshid Nazari (5-0-0, 2 KOs) has prepared well for the upcoming fight.

My training has been very tough, but also very good. I’ve been to Gilleleje sparring with Oliver Møllenberg. I feel very good and very confident. I’m sure I will win.

Denmark has become a very special place for Nazari, who is looking forward to entertaining the audience at Quaestor Fight Night in Gilleleje.

I love Gilleleje and the people of the city. I’m looking forward to being back in the beautiful city and to be fighting at Quaestor Fight Night. This is going to be a great event.

And the Afghan-Norwegian can look forward to great support.

There are a lot of people coming from Kristiansand, and a lot of Afghans living in Denmark, Nazari says.

It means a lot to me. I’m boxing to entertain the fans. Without the fans boxing is nothing.

Tickets for Quaestor Fight Night in Gilleleje is still available and is sold through Ticketmaster. Streaming of the event is sold through QProTV.