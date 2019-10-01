Jamel Herring vs Lamont Roach Jr: Ticket information for November 9

RINGSIDE

Tickets for Jamel “Semper Fi” Herring’s WBO junior lightweight title defense against No. 1 contender Lamont Roach Jr. — Saturday, Nov. 9 under the lights at Chukchansi Park — are on sale now.

Herring is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served two tours of duty in Iraq, and this card is a celebration of both Veterans Day and the Marine Corps Birthday (Nov. 10).

Gabriel Flores Jr. (15-0, 6 KOs), the undefeated 19-year-old lightweight sensation from Stockton, California, is set to appear on the undercard.

Promoted by Top Rank, in association with Golden Boy, tickets are priced at $200, $96, $46 and $29 (not including applicable fees). Tickets can be purchased by visiting mpv.tickets.com, charge by phone at 559.320.TIXS (8497) or at the Chukchansi Park box office (open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m PT to 5 p.m. PT).

In honor of Veterans Day and the Marine Corps Birthday, any active or retired service members will receive up to four free tickets to the event by presenting their military ID at the Chukchansi Park box office (while supplies last).

Herring (20-2, 10 KOs) won the title May 25 on Memorial Day Weekend with an upset decision victory over reigning champion Masayuki ito.

A 2012 U.S. Olympian, Herring fought in Fresno last September, as a group of retired and active Marines lined the Save Mart Center walkway as he made his way to the ring. Roach (19-0-1, 7 KOs), the WBO No. 1 contender, has won three in a row since the only blemish on his record, an April 2018 draw against Orlando Cruz.

Herring-Roach and a co-feature will stream live beginning at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on ESPN+, the leading multi-sport streaming service. The undercard will stream on ESPN+ starting at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.