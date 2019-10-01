Chris Thomas vs Roy King set for October 5th in Delaware

RINGSIDE

Undefeated light heavyweight, Chris Thomas will be featured in the co-main event on a Dee Lee Promotions card when he takes on Roy King from Johnson City, Tennessee this Saturday night at the Hockessin PAL in Hockessin, Delaware.

The 21-year-old “Sandman” has upped his resume to 13-0-1 with eight knockouts when he scored wins over Dennis Knifechief (12-8) and Joe Hughes (6-1). In his last fight that took place on July 20th in Hampton, New Hampshire, Thomas stopped Francisco Neto in 2:10 of the first round.

He averages four fights a year since turning pro as an 18-year-old . He’s employed by Shore Point Dist and is a Teamster. He’s managed and trained by Shawn Darling at Lacey Township’s Gladiator Gym.

“He’s had a great camp sparring with world ranked southpaws, Fanlong Meng (15-0) and Derrick Webster (28-2) to prepare for the left-handed King,” said Darling.

Thomas won the New Jersey Middleweight belt that was once held by Bobby Czyz with a third round TKO over Darrell Bunting on June 1, 2018.

Thomas recently broke into the NABF rankings at number 20, and is challenging King for the vacant WBC USNBC silver 175-pound belt that reigning WBA champ, Dmitry Bivol recently held. Thomas is hoping that a victory would move him up the North American rankings

Thomas is a promotional free agent.