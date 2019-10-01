Chantelle Cameron ready for step-up against Anahi Sanchez

RINGSIDE

The undefeated ‘Il Capo’ (11-0, 7 KOs) collides with Argentina’s three-weight world champion Sanchez (19-4, 11 KOs) on the #MTKFightNight at York Hall on November 9 – live on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank and on iFL TV worldwide.

Cameron, who remains the reigning WBC Silver champion at lightweight, said: “Sanchez is a good opponent who has been around. She’s had a lot of world title fights and had good fights with Katie Taylor and McCaskill.

“She has a good boxing brain and knows what she’s doing in there but I’m confident that I’ll simply have too much for her on the night.

“She carries power too but as I showed against Basheel, I’ve got power AND I can box. I’m not concerned by her power because I won’t be taking clean shots. We’ll see if she can take mine in return.

“I’ve boxed at super-lightweight before and I felt really strong and powerful. I still have the option to do lightweight but at super-lightweight, I have that bit of extra power to use.”

On another packed bill at the iconic London venue, joining Cameron vs. Sanchez is a world-level showdown between undefeated WBO European welterweight king Michael McKinson against Luis Alberto Veron, world title challenger Liam Walsh and much more.