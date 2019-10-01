Abass Baraou to face John O’Donnell on WBSS Final undercard

RINGSIDE

Abass Baraou (7-0, 4 KOs) will make his UK debut on October 26 at The O2 in London as the unbeaten German super welterweight sensation faces John O’Donnell (33-2, 11 KOs) on the World Boxing Super Series undercard, live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and DAZN in the US.

Baraou makes a quick return to the ring following an emphatic second round TKO victory in Dubai over Abdelghani Saber in September, and will be aiming for victory number eight in London as he defends his WBC International title against the in-form former Commonwealth and British champion O’Donnell, who enters the ring on the back of nine straight victories.

“I’m looking forward to boxing in London after just making my international debut in Dubai,” said Baraou. “Boxing is huge in England and I’m looking forward to experiencing the atmosphere in The 02.

“I am always looking for new challenges and my promoter Team Sauerland make that possible again and again. Since my last fight I’ve gone straight back into camp and there’s nothing in the way of me becoming victorious and defending my title!”

O’Donnell, an experienced contender, who got his first taste of international action on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather’s battle with Oscar De La Hoya at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, believes the time has come too soon for Baraou.

“You can’t buy experience. When I boxed in Vegas it was probably a bit too early for me, I think Abass will experience this against me.

“The fans are in for a great fight and I’m absolutely buzzing. I would like to thank MTK, Eddie Hearn, WBSS and Team Sauerland for the opportunity.”

“Fighting on the World Boxing Super Series undercard and on TV worldwide is another opportunity for Abass to showcase his talent,” said promoter Nisse Sauerland. “The British fight fans are some of the best in the world and they will love Abass, he’s slick, quick and has an all action aggressive style.

“We believe he’s going to reach the very top of the sport. He has already beaten two former World Champions and we aren’t too far from targeting the current World Champions.”

World Boxing Super Series super lightweight finalists Regis Prograis (24-0, 20 KOs) and Josh Taylor (15-0, 12 KOs) headline the huge show at The 02 Arena as both fighters compete for the Ali Trophy, IBF and WBA World titles, WBC Diamond title and the prestigious Ring magazine strap.

London favourite Dereck Chisora (31-9, 22 KOs) takes on former World champion Joseph Parker (26-2, 20 KOs) in a hotly anticipated heavyweight duel, while fellow Londoner Lawrence Okolie (13-0, 10 KOs) looks to add another belt to his collection as he challenges Yves Ngabu (20-0, 14 KOs) for the Belgian’s European Cruiserweight title.

Former World Champions Ricky Burns (43-7-1, 16 KOs) and Lee Selby (27-2, 9 KOs) meet in an intriguing lightweight clash, whilst young talent Conor Benn (15-0, 10 KOs) continues his education in the paid ranks.

All the action from the 02 Arena is available to watch live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and DAZN in the US. Tickets are available online via www.AXS.com.