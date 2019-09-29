Spence vs Porter: Undercard results from Staples Center, LA

World Boxing News

Spence vs Porter – World Boxing News provides live results from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California as Errol Spence and Shawn Porter battle it out.

At the tender age of 22, David Benavidez became a two-time world super-middleweight champion.

The Mexican-American star wore down Anthony Dirrell to regain the WBC title at 168 pounds.

A cut opened up in the sixth round over Dirrell’s right eye as ‘The Dog’ struggled with the height and strength of Benavidez.

In the end, the gash was telling. After taking punishment for three rounds and surviving two corner checks of the cut, no fewer than two ringside physicians jumped on the apron to urged referee Thomas Taylor to act.

Benavidez is on top of the world once again.

Mario Barrios moved closer to a bonafide world title shot with a unanimous decision win over Batyr Akhmedov.

Dropping Akhmedov in the fourth and last rounds, those knockdowns proved crucial to Barrios gaining victory.

Akhmedov came on strong inbetween hitting the canvas, but it was Barrios who got the win 116-111, 115-111 and 114-112 with the judges.

In the Pay-Per-View opener, Josesito Lopez exploded on John Molina Jr. in the opening thirty seconds of the contest.

An early right hand began an unraveling by Molina, who was down twice and really should have been counted down again late in the first round.

Sensing the end could be nigh, Lopez looked for huge shots in the second in a bid to get Molina out of there.

Weathering the storm, Molina managed to stay in the bout despite shipping punishment through to round five.

Molina enjoyed his most successful session in that fifth but Lopez remained in control.

More solid shots connected in the sixth as Lopez kept up the pressure and Molina looked for one big equalizer to give him a chance.

The seventh spelled the beginning of the end as Molina took heavy punishment and went down yet again.

Inbetween the seventh and eighth, the ringside physician wanted Molina pulled out, but the tough Californian asked for one more round.

Lopez then stepped in with serious punches in the eighth and Ray Corona had seen enough.

Former multi-time world title holder Robert Guerrero eased through his latest test to make it three wins on the spin.

The 36 year-old, who still harbors hopes of a final championship shot, dominated Gerald Thomas over the ten round duration.

In the end, ‘Ghost’ saw out a 99-91 twice and 98-92 triumph.

Ahead of the main fights and the Pay-Per-View portion of the event, Joey Spencer forced the referee to step in during the third round against Travis Gambardella.

Spencer had put Gambardella down in the first and second rounds.







Marcos Maidana’s younger brother Fabian Maidana made light work of Ramses Agaton as the Argentinian got back to winning ways.

Maidana was shocked for the first time in his career against Jaider Parra back in January. The 27 year-old has now put that defeat firmly behind him.

At welterweight, Alfonso Olvera beat Amon Rashidi via unanimous decision to end a seven-bout undefeated run. Rashidi was the favorite by a long shot going into the contest but lost out to the more experienced Olvera after eight rounds.

Super welterweight Misael Rodriguez halted Brandon Maddox in three rounds to go 10-0.

Leon Lawson III took out Alan Zavala in two at middleweight.

Another shock happened at as Juan Antonio Lopez got the verdict against Fernando Garcia. The featherweight pushed his C.V. to 15-7 as Garcia dropped to 12-2.

Earlier, Jose Valenzuela blasted out Charles Clark in the opening session before light heavyweight Burley Brooks did likewise against Fabian Valdez.

