WATCH LIVE: Deontay Wilder vs Luis Ortiz II presser, co-feature confirmed

Heavyweights Deontay Wilder and Luis Ortiz announce their forthcoming WBC title rematch at a press conference in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Representatives of both sides chose the Errol Spence Jr. vs Shawn Porter event as perfect timing to confirm the fight.

Wilder v Ortiz II will take place on November 23 in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand.

Featherweight champion Leo Santa Cruz will collide with Miguel Flores in the co-feature. Santa Cruz moves up to super-featherweight in search of another world title.

Victory for Wilder then pushes him on to yet another rematch, this time against Tyson Fury on February 22.

That’s providing Fury heals from bad cuts suffered in his last outing.

Otto Wallin caused ‘one of the worst cuts ever seen’ in a heavyweight bout earlier this month. Fury now faces plastic surgery, potentially for the remainder of his career.

Recently revealing he will continue his boxing career for at least another six years, the ‘Bronze Bomber’ prepares to turn 34 next month.

The current World Boxing Council heavyweight champion is set to be around for a long time to come, according to fiancee Telli Swift.

Wilder is already on the verge of making a TENTH defense of his green and gold belt, but there’ll be many more to come.

WAGS Atlanta star Swift, who shares a child with Wilder, says her future husband is set to keep fighting as long as he can.

“Deontay’s gonna go until he wants to stop. He says 40, but who knows. If his body allows him to,” Swift told TMZ Sports. “At least (forty),” she added.







KING KONG

Ortiz hopes to rip away the title from Wilder after rocking him in their last fight. Ortiz had Wilder hurt in the fight before being taken out late.

Meeting at the airport in Las Vegas for the Manny Pacquiao fight in July, his team had told WBN the clash would unfold on November 9 in New York.

WBN were then informed of the new date and venue.

The pair will now go at it again after Wilder stated his intention to clear up any doubt in all his fights.

“Wilder v Ortiz II – To all my fans, I want to announce that Luis Ortiz and I have signed for a rematch, with the date and site to be announced shortly. All my controversial fights must get dealt with ASAP,” he stated on social media.

‘King Kong’ Ortiz went into the original bout with an impressive 28-0 record. Since then, the Cuban has scored three straight victories. Razvan Cojanu (KO2), Travis Kauffman (KO10) and Christian Hammer (UD10) have pushed Ortiz to 31-1.