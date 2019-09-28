LIVE: Errol Spence vs Shawn Porter – Results from Staples Center, LA

World Boxing News

Spence vs Porter – World Boxing News provides live results from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California as Errol Spence and Shawn Porter battle it out.

The pair fight in a world welterweight title unification for the number one spot in the division.

Follow results live below as they happen…

REMAINING BOUTS

12 – WBC/IBF welterweight titles

Errol Spence Jr vs Shawn Porter 30 2 1

12 – WBC super middleweight title

Anthony Dirrell vs David Benavidez

12 – super lightweight

Mario Barrios vs Batyr Akhmedov

10 – welterweight

Josesito Lopez vs John Molina Jr

10 – welterweight

Robert Guerrero vs Gerald Thomas

8 – welterweight

Fabian Andres Maidana vs Ramses Agaton

8 – welterweight

Amon Rashidi vs Alfonso Olvera 11 6 3

8- super welterweight

Misael Rodriguez vs Brandon Maddox

8 – featherweight

Fernando Garcia vs Juan Antonio Lopez

8 – middleweight

Leon Lawson III vs Alan Zavala

8 – welterweight

Lindolfo Delgado vs Jesus Zazueta Anaya

6 – super featherweight

Jose Valenzuela vs Charles Clark

6 – light heavyweight

Burley Brooks vs Fabian Valdez

4 – middleweight

Joey Spencer vs Travis Gambardella

SCORECARDS

Click HERE to view the Dirrell v Benavidez card and HERE to view the Spence v Porter scorecard.

INFO

Undefeated IBF Welterweight World Champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. and WBC Welterweight World Champion “Showtime” Shawn Porter square-off Saturday in a welterweight title unification that headlines a Premier Boxing Champions on FOX Sports Pay-Per-View event from STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.

Unbeaten former world champion David “El Bandera Roja” Benavidez will challenge WBC Super Middleweight World Champion Anthony “The Dog” Dirrell in the co-main event of the pay-per-view that begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.