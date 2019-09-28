LIVE: Errol Spence vs Shawn Porter – Results from Staples Center, LA

Spence vs Porter – World Boxing News provides live results from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California as Errol Spence and Shawn Porter battle it out.
The pair fight in a world welterweight title unification for the number one spot in the division.
Follow results live below as they happen…
12 – WBC/IBF welterweight titles
Errol Spence Jr vs Shawn Porter 30 2 1
12 – WBC super middleweight title
Anthony Dirrell vs David Benavidez
12 – super lightweight
Mario Barrios vs Batyr Akhmedov
10 – welterweight
Josesito Lopez vs John Molina Jr
10 – welterweight
Robert Guerrero vs Gerald Thomas
8 – welterweight
Fabian Andres Maidana vs Ramses Agaton
8 – welterweight
Amon Rashidi vs Alfonso Olvera 11 6 3
8- super welterweight
Misael Rodriguez vs Brandon Maddox
8 – featherweight
Fernando Garcia vs Juan Antonio Lopez
8 – middleweight
Leon Lawson III vs Alan Zavala
8 – welterweight
Lindolfo Delgado vs Jesus Zazueta Anaya
6 – super featherweight
Jose Valenzuela vs Charles Clark
6 – light heavyweight
Burley Brooks vs Fabian Valdez
4 – middleweight
Joey Spencer vs Travis Gambardella
