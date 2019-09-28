LIVE: Scorecards – Spence vs Porter / Dirrell vs Benavidez from L.A.

World Boxing News

📷 Stephanie Trapp

Spence vs Porter – World Boxing News provides live scorecards for the unification clash between Errol Spence Jr. and Shawn Porter from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Also tallied from California will be the WBC super middleweight title battle between Anthony Dirrell and David Benavidez.

Click HERE to view the Dirrell v Benavidez card and HERE to view the Spence v Porter scorecard.

The action will be live from on the WBN website at around 7pm PT and 3am in the United Kingdom.

The pair collide for the right to be recognized the best 147 pound fighter on the planet.

INFO

Undefeated IBF Welterweight World Champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. and WBC Welterweight World Champion “Showtime” Shawn Porter square-off Saturday in a welterweight title unification that headlines a Premier Boxing Champions on FOX Sports Pay-Per-View event from STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.

Unbeaten former world champion David “El Bandera Roja” Benavidez will challenge WBC Super Middleweight World Champion Anthony “The Dog” Dirrell in the co-main event of the pay-per-view that begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.







PRE-FIGHT QUOTES

SHAWN PORTER

“The truth is, I believe in myself. The truth is, I will be ready September 28 at STAPLES Center. And the truth is, I am extremely excited that it will be at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.

“Finally, the truth is you all are going to have to wait until September 28 to see what goes down. But I am telling you the truth right now, I will leave that ring as the unified champion.

DAVID BENAVIDEZ

“I’m thankful to my team for allowing me to be in this fight. It’s going to be an amazing card with Errol Spence and Shawn Porter, two of the biggest welterweight stars in boxing right now. I get to co-headline the pay-per-view and I also get to go fight for my title back, which is something that I have wanted since I lost it.

Spence v Porter is live on FOX PPV in the United States and Sky Sports in the UK.