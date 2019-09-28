EXCLUSIVE: Amir Khan brands Manny Pacquiao ‘ALL TALK’, awaits ‘serious’ Kell Brook offer

Phil Jay

WBN caught up with British welterweight Amir Khan this weekend as Manny Pacquiao reignited talk of a potential fight in 2020.

Despite denying a November clash which Khan assumed was done and dusted earlier this year, Pacquiao named the Bolton man as an option for next year.

Pacquiao wants to avenge his loss to Floyd Mayweather as well as facing Khan in a high-profile battle, potentially in the Middle East.

Upon hearing the ‘Pacman’ mentioning his name after weeks of silence, Khan was nonplussed by the current situation.

“Listen, there’s been no contact from anyone in Manny Pacquiao’s team. As far as I’m concerned he’s all talk,” Khan exclusively told World Boxing News.

“He hasn’t contacted me. but if an offer comes I’ll deal with it at the time,” he added.

Asked when he could return to action, Khan replied: “If no good offers come in then I’m probably looking at fighting early next year.

“If Pacquiao wants to come to the table and stop stringing me along then I’ll consider it when he does. But right now, he’s all talk on us fighting each other.”

On the possibility of featuring on the forthcoming Callum Smith bill on November 23 at the M & S Bank Arena, as WBN previously reported, Khan said: “I can’t say that it’s true because I haven’t seen the offer yet.

“If Eddie is preparing an offer he needs to come to me. I’m the boss of my boxing and I’ll look at any serious offer. But right now that offer hasn’t been made so I have no call on it.

“I think they are just mentioning my name to keep Brook relevant and build him up. Whether I’ll work with Eddie Hearn or fight in the Middle East I don’t know yet.”







LIVERPOOL

WBN now understands the initial plan for Smith vs Ryder was firmly from Brook and Hearn’s side, hence why Khan was none-the-wiser.

Hearn’s blueprint to give the fight ‘one last go’ seems to be going up in smoke again unless Khan is given that serious offer he desires.

AS WBN previously pointed out, Brook has slim-to-no chance of making welterweight over the next few months and something needs to be put in place soon to give ‘The Special One’ that drive to boil himself down to the 147 limit.

There could still be a slight opportunity to get Khan and Brook together on that Liverpool bill, but Hearn would have to move fast in order to get it done.

Should that fall apart, Brook may then turn his attention to the Anthony Joshua undercard in Saudi Arabia.

