Channel 5 boxing main event pulled as Francisco Fonseca falls ill late on

Channel 5 Boxing – Nicaraguan Francisco Fonseca was forced to withdraw from a main event UK show after falling ill just before his scheduled bout with Alex Dilmaghani.

The 25 year-old was checked on by doctors when throwing up in his dressing room. Fonseca was eventually deemed too sick to participate.

It’s a huge blow to Mick Hennessy. The promoter once again secured a prime slot on Channel 5 for the main event.

Fonseca was due to be Dilmaghani’s toughest test to date.

Channel 5 subsequently delayed the broadcast of the headline contest. The boxing was replaced by a prison documentary until a later time of 10 pm (UK).

Jack Flatley’s battle with Harry Scarff for the English super welterweight title was bumped to top billing in place of Dilmaghani v Fonseca.

Earlier on the card, Wigan lightweight Rhiannon Dixon made a successful pro debut. She won over four rounds against nine-fight Lithuanian Vaida Maseokaite.

UNDERCARD

A full undercard featuring several of Steve Wood’s rising talents is set to garnish an unmissable night of entertainment.

Passions are sure to run high when Darwen’s robust Mickey Ellison (9-2) locks horns with Manchester technician Charlie Schofield (unbeaten in 16) in a seriously spicy looking Eliminator for the English Super-Middleweight Championship.

Popular Wigan welterweight James Moorcroft and Oldham’s turbo charged Andy Kremner will be banking to triumph in separate six rounders before clashing against each other back at the Bolton Whites in December.

The former goes up against Manchester circuit fighter Sam Omidi. Whilst the returning Kremner seeks to become the first to stop Cannock tough man Lee Gunter.

Prestwich pressure fighter Sean Ben Mulligan, beaten just once in 11, endeavours to edge yet further up the domestic super-welter rankings by prevailing in a Roses rumble with 71 fight Driffield warmonger Danny ‘Lethal’ Little.

Stretford’s Bradley Rea, Wigan’s Andrew Fleming and Stockport’s Jack Booth are three local lads who’ll be seeking to extend their perfect slates.

Middleweight Rea, described as ‘a serious talent’ by promoter Wood, will be hoping to go seven-up in an Anglo-Scottish affair with Stranraer’s significantly more seasoned Paul Allison.

Also over six, Fleming, a strong super-lightweight southpaw, intends to stretch his streak to eight against an opponent still to be announced.

Matthew Hatton’s all-action super-middle starlet Booth will be looking to defuse ‘Baltic Bomber’ Genadij Krejevskij from Lithuania in an intriguing international four-rounder.