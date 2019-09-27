Leigh Wood dreaming big ahead of Golden Contract opportunity

RINGSIDE

For Leigh Wood, there is one title he’s always wanted to win. He gets the chance to fulfil that dream in the Golden Contract tournament.

The Commonwealth champion is one of eight world-level stars competing in the groundbreaking Golden Contract featherweight tournament at York Hall on October 4.

The event will be live on Sky Sports in association with Matchroom Boxing in the UK, on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank in the USA, and on iFL TV worldwide.

The incredible tournament features plenty of belts up for grabs, with the likes of British champion Ryan Walsh, WBO European champion David Oliver Joyce and IBF European champion Jazza Dickens also competing, and Wood has revealed the one title he has dreamed of winning for many years.

Wood said: “There are lots of titles up for grabs which is great, and I have especially wanted the British title since I’ve turned professional. I used to get photos with the belt when other fighters would have it, so it will be fantastic to win that and cement my name among the other big names.

“I’m getting excited now. Things have gone really well and it has come around fast. I’m ready to go and I’m flying.

“I’ve been preparing for different style and had a wide range of sparring which has been different. I’m good at adapting fast, and as soon as I know who my opponent is I will have my eyes on the prize.

“There are a couple of southpaws in the tournament and a few switch-hitters, but I’ll just focus on myself and make sure that I can be the best man I can be.”

Some of the best featherweight fighters in the world are part of next week’s tournament, with Ryan Walsh, David Oliver Joyce, Tyrone McCullagh, Jazza Dickens, Hairon Socarras, Carlos Araujo and Carlos Ramos also involved in the iconic event.