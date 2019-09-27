Daniel Dubois v Ebenezer Tetteh: Running order for London

RINGSIDE

Queensberry Promotions are proud to present Daniel ‘Dynamite’ Dubois vs Ebenezer Tetteh, for the vacant Commonwealth Heavyweight Title, live from the historic Royal Albert Hall. The show will air live on BT Sport.

Daniel Dubois is the most exciting heavyweight prospect in world boxing and is a further example of how Queensberry Promotions is the premier destination for exciting, homegrown British talent.

RUNNING ORDER – ROYAL ALBERT HALL

Fight # 1 – 18:30 hrs

4 X 3 Minute Rounds International Lightweight Contest

MOHAMMAD BILAL ALI 9st 10lb 4oz

V

ALEKSANDRS BIRKENBERGS 9st 7lb 2oz

Fight # 2

6 X 3 Minute Rounds Heavyweight Contest

JONATHAN PALATA 16st 4lb 4oz

V

CHRIS HEALY 19st 5lb 2oz

Fight # 3

4 X 3 Minute Rounds Super-Lightweight Contest

EITHAN JAMES

V

FONZ ALEXANDER

Fight # 4

8 X 3 Minute Rounds Middleweight Contest

DENZEL BENTLEY 11st 7lb 6oz

V

KELCIE BALL 11st 7lb 12oz

Fight # 5

8 X 3 Minute Rounds International Super-Middleweight Contest

WILLY HUTCHINSON 12st 9lb 13oz

V

BORISLAV ZANKOV 12st 7lb 10oz

Fight # 6

6 X 3 Minute Rounds International Bantamweight Contest

DENNIS McCANN 8st 8lb 4oz

V

GEORGI GEORGIEV 8st 6lb 4oz

Fight # 7

THE WBO WORLD FLYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

10 X 2 Minute Rounds

NICOLA ADAMS OBE 7st 13lb 14oz

V

MARIA SALINAS 7st 12lbs 4oz

Fight # 8

THE WBO EUROPEAN SUPER-FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

10 X 3 Minute Rounds @ 130 lbs

ARCHIE SHARP 9st 3lb 5oz

V

DECLAN GERAGHTY 9st 3lb 5oz

Fight # 9

THE VACANT COMMONWEALTH AND WBO INTERNATIONAL HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

12 X 3 Minute Rounds

DANIEL DUBOIS 17st 2lb 6oz

V

EBENEZER TETTEH 15st 7lb 4oz

Fight # 10 – Floater # 1

4 X 3 Minute Rounds Lightweight Contest

SAM NOAKES 9st 11lb 14oz

V

CHRIS ADAWAY 9st 11lb 6oz

Fight # 11 – Floater # 2

4 X 3 Minute Rounds Super-Middleweight Contest

LEWIS EDMONDSON

V

Gianni Antoh

Hot on the heels of a successful show at the York Hall on the 14th September, Queensberry Promotions further burnish their credentials as the premier destination for exciting, homegrown British talent on September 27th as Daniel Dubois takes aim at another accolade.

‘Dynamite’ headlines the Royal Albert Hall when he meets Ghana’s Ebenezer Tetteh for the vacant Commonwealth heavyweight crown and WBO flyweight champion Nicola Adams defends her title for the first time against experienced Mexican Maria Salinas, live on BT Sport.

The card will also feature WBO European super-featherweight champion Archie Sharp who makes his second title defence against Dublin’s Declan Geraghty.

Middleweight banger Denzel Bentley, heavyweight Jonathan Palata, lightweight Mohammad Bilal Ali and precocious bantamweight talent Dennis McCann are also in action.

Exciting prospects Lewis Edmondson, Eithan James and Sam Noakes all make their professional debuts.