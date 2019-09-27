Canelo warned as Duva confirms Holyfield for Kovalev Nov 2 undercard

World Boxing News

Main Events CEO Kathy Duva has warned Canelo Alvarez ‘he’s bitten off more than he can chew’ by taking on Sergey Kovalev in 2019.

Canelo pursued the solid Russian in a bid to become a four-weight world title holder and join a trio of Mexican boxing legends.

Jorge Arce, Juan Manuel Marquez and Erik Morales all achieved the feat, which Duva believes Kovalev will put a stop to.

“I want to give special thanks to Sergey Kovalev and Canelo Alvarez. As a lifelong boxing fan, not just as a promoter,” said Duva.

“Unfortunately, sometime around the turn of the last century, boxing began to lose its way. Instead of building a legacy, avoiding unnecessary risk became the goal and to this day, some fighters are praised for it. Competitions suffer because of that.

“When we first met, Sergey was so adamant that he wanted to test his skills against the very best. He wanted to find out how good he really was.

“Canelo, you may have bitten off more than you can chew, but that’s okay. Great fighters are not afraid to challenge themselves. And win or lose, history will reward you for taking a risk.”

HOLYFIELD

Ryan Garcia has already been confirmed as the understudy to Canelo’s record bid. Whilst Duva wants to introduce another prospect to the public on the night.

Evan Holyfield, son of heavyweight Hall of Famer Evander, will make his pro debut on the bill in Las Vegas.

“Congratulations Ryan, but you will not be the only spectacular young fighter on the card that night.







“Also sharing that ring is another intelligent, well-spoken, absolutely fantastic young fighter – his name is Evan Holyfield. And he is the son of the great

Evander Holyfield.

“I can’t tell you how grateful I am to work with Evander’s son after all these years. You’re all going to see him and meet him, and I think you will all be thrilled,” added the promoter.

