Tyson Fury on what he’ll do after boxing, (NOT professional p***y licking)

WBN continues to put the spotlight on Tyson Fury’s recent interview with boxing legend Mike Tyson in a weed smoke-filled room last month.

Fury spoke to Tyson just prior to his clash with Otto Wallin in Las Vegas.

‘The Gypsy King’ would go on to win the fight after suffering one of the nastiest cuts in heavyweight history.

Recently turning 30, Fury was asked by the former undisputed champion what he intends to do when he retires.

‘Iron’ Mike asked Fury: ‘Would you want to become an actor?’

Fury gave a considerably tongue-in-cheek answer in response by joking saying he’d become a professor of Cunnilingus.

“Not really to be fair. You never know what the future holds. If it was a pornographic movie then who knows?

“I’m going to become a professional p*ssy licker after boxing. I reckon I can get you a job there too, Mike.”

Tyson replied: “I’m retired dude, I’m retired.”

Turning serious to fully answer the question, Fury then revealed he wants to open a top division fight factory.

“So that would be my ideal job. You know what I want to do after boxing, I want to start a heavyweight fight factory and bring in heavyweights from all over the world. To have them in one facility sharpening each other up. Just to try and take them further (and become) heavyweight champions.

“That’s another thing I would like to do, open up a amateur boxing club to give other people opportunities I had in my life.”







CHAMP

On how it felt to become a boxer, Fury stated: “It felt really good. I started boxing, I never had my first amateur fight until I was 16-years-old but I was brought up around boxing. I was a gym rat.

“When my dad was going to the gym I’d go to the gym with him and I’d be hitting the bags knocking stuff over in the gym. I was brought up around it.

“My brothers, cousins, everybody boxes so we all used to fight each other as kids growing up. I decided I was going to be heavyweight champion of the world from being a young kid.

“When people say, oh what do you want to be when you grow up, they asked me what I wanted to be and I said I want to be heavyweight champion of the world.

“I wasn’t going to settle for anything else,” added the lineal title holder.

