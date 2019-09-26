Nigel Benn CONFIRMS Sakio Bika PPV at 55, ‘Worry about him, not me!’

Losing to Steve Collins in a rematch on that occasion, Benn wants closure after itching for another fight ever since.
Despite being 55 years of age, Benn said his elder position and the money on offer had nothing to do with his decision.
“It’s been a long time coming,” ‘The Dark Destroyer’ told media in London on Thursday. “This fight is all about me. It wasn’t financial.
“It was always about closure that I wanted that I never had. I feel the time is right now. People might say I’m 55, it’s nothing to do with age.
“I’m more fit now than when I was a world champion. It’s not the Dark Destroyer anymore, now it’s Nigel Benjamin Button Benn. I one hundred percent mean that.
“I am so fit. I need closure. I could have picked an easy opponent, but that’s not me. Everyone telling me not to do it, no. Worry about him, not me.”
Benn vs Bika will take place at Resorts World Arena (formerly the NEC) in Birmingham on November 23.
It will see two former World Boxing Council champions trade blows over ten rounds.
The event will be distributed via Epicentre.tv for £14.95.
Another ex-WBC title holder in Ricardo Mayorga is expected to fight on the undercard.
