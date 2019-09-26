Justin Cardona discusses Staples Center debut on Spence v Porter

RINGSIDE

📷Lewis Sustaita

Undefeated super lightweight prospect, Justin “The Stallion” Cardona (3-0, 2 KOs), who hails from Salinas, CA, will be making his Staples Center debut this Saturday, September 28, 2019, on the Errol Spence vs. Shawn Porter card.

Cardona is excited about fighting on the big stage as he gives his thoughts on his upcoming four-round bout against Archie Weah (3-13, 1 KO).

“It’s always been a dream of mine to fight at the Staples Center in Los Angeles” said Cardona, who is trained by Ruben Guerrero Sr., father of multiple division world champion, Robert “The Ghost” Guerrero.

“As a kid growing up, I remember all the big fights that happened there with guys like Sugar Shane Mosley and Oscar De La Hoya. For this to be a reality now is unbelievable. I’m very grateful for this opportunity and I’m going to give the fans a very memorable performance.”

In preparation for this fight, Cardona spent camp with Robert Guerrero in Las Vegas, getting world class sparring with some of the best fighters in boxing. Cardona feels he’s more prepared going into this fight then any other in his career.

“Training in Las Vegas was a new, but exciting experience for me,” Cardona continued. “I learned a lot about how to take care of my body and what it takes to get to the championship level. This training camp was no joke. The sparring I got was incredible and the high-altitude training was grueling. The Guerrero family has been a tremendous blessing to my career, and everyone will see me at my best come fight night.”

“Justin works very hard in the gym and he’s learning what it takes to be a good pro in boxing,” said Ruben Guerrero, who’s been training Cardona since he turned pro. “This was his first camp in Las Vegas and he now knows what it takes to become a world champion. I see a bright future for this kid and he has all the tools to go to the top”