Golden Boy team up with Facebook for new Mexcian Fight Night series

RINGSIDE

Golden Boy,the leading media and entertainment brand, has expanded its partnership with Facebook to bring boxing aficionados new content streamed live from Mexico on Facebook Watch.

Both brands are looking to replicate the success of Golden Boy’s Facebook Watch broadcasts in the United States, while providing a platform for up-and-coming talent to gain popularity among aficionados worldwide.

“Mexico is an important market for Golden Boy. Not only have we seen some of the best boxers in history come from Mexico, but the fans are some of the most loyal and passionate in the sport,” said Oscar de la Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “By expanding our series to new markets in Mexico, we are hoping to build a stronger community, create unique experiences for attendees and, most importantly, pave the foundation for what boxing broadcasts will look like in the future.”

The four-series event began on Sept. 21 with Joseph ‘JoJo’ Diaz Jr. ( 30-1, 15 KOs) of South El Monte, California defeating Venezuelan contender Jesus Cuadro (18-6, 14 KOs) for the WBA Gold Super Featherweight Title at the Auditorio del Estado in Mexicali, Mexico. The series will continue with monthly broadcasts featuring championship level contenders fighting in different areas around the country, including Chihuahua, Mexico. More details for each event will be revealed shortly.

“Golden Boy has been a key partner in helping us rethink how live sports can be experienced on Facebook Watch,” said Devi Mahadevia, Facebook Director of Emerging and Digital Sports Partnerships. “We’re excited to work together again to showcase some of the top boxers from Mexico to a global audience via the interactive and social broadcasts that Golden Boy viewers are accustomed to on Watch.”

Golden Boy’s production entity, Media and Entertainment, will continue producing the live fights and original programming. De La Hoya will continue his role as Executive Producer as he implements his vision for transforming the way boxing broadcasts are developed and consumed.

For example, Golden Boy’s Facebook Watch productions last year featured elements that enabled viewers to participate in the broadcasts. These included polling, where fans could answer questions in real-time, and live Q&A, where announcers answered fan questions on air. Viewers were even able to choose the match-up for an upcoming broadcast’s co-main event.

As always, the fights will be streamed live globally on Facebook Watch via the Golden Boy Fight Night Page, the home for Golden Boy’s live events and shoulder programming through its Facebook partnership.