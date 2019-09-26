EXCLUSIVE: Sam Jones eyes Joe Joyce vs Marco Huck for European title, then Daniel Dubois

Phil Jay

Joe Joyce’s manager Sam Jones is hoping to secure Marco Huck for the European title before a huge UK battle with Daniel Dubois.

British heavyweight contender Joyce found out this week which opponent stands in his way of claiming the vacant EBU strap.

‘The Juggernaut’ had been named mandatory contender for ex-title holder Agit Kabayel earlier this year, although the German decided to drop the belt, rather than face the Briton.

Joyce has been waiting over three weeks to find out his fate, having initially wanted the EBU to push a clash with Alexander Povetkin or Carlos Takam.

That man is now known to be Huck, a former world cruiserweight champion and heavyweight title challenger.

Huck pushed Povetkin all the way for his lesser WBA ‘regular’ belt, with the WBN scorecard reading 116-113 in his favor.

The 2012 battle was eventually given to Povetkin 116-113 and 116-112 with two of the judges, with a final official seeing it 114-114.

S-Jam Boxing’s Jones, who has guided Joyce to a world ranking, wants the Huck fight to be made before targeting Dubois.

“Listen, Joe wants the European title, he wants that belt. Joe wants to look back at his career with a cabinet full of titles,” Jones exclusively told World Boxing News.

“At the end of the day, it’s not Joe’s fault Kabayel ducked the fight and vacated, so if it’s Marco Huck next Joe will take him out.

“We don’t like overlooking opponents, but it seems Frank Warren wants the fight with Joe versus Dubois more than Daniel wants it.

“Joe is ahead of Daniel and that’s a fact, so if they make an offer which meets our value the fight is on!

“Joe isn’t scared of Daniel Dubois. And let’s be honest, he hasn’t had one world-class fight in his life – amateur or pro.

“Nathan Gorman didn’t turn up he wasn’t at the races. Joe is a full set man and will relish a sell-out crowd against Daniel.

“Joe has boxed in the World Series of Boxing and beat the likes of Filip Hrgovic, who’s now being made out to be invincible. Joe has beaten Tony Yoka (Olympic gold medalist) and Ivan Dychko. The list goes on and on.

“We know Joe had his chin checked against Bermane Stiverne and came through it. Stiverne was probably past his best, but can still whack. He also proved he could do the twelve rounds against Jennings who is a world-class heavyweight.

“In contrast, Dubois had a 50/50 tear up with a jet-lagged Richard Lartey. He’s never had a world-class fight, so all this hype is all false confidence he’s been given. He’s having the commonwealth title awarded to him this week, basically for nothing.

“But anyway, as I say, if Frank genuinely wants this fight they know the price and he’s got my number. The fight can be made in two minutes.”







HUCK

Joyce is 10-0 with nine KO’s since entering the paid ranks, whilst Huck is a very experienced veteran. But since moving up to the highest division in 2018, Huck has been largely inactive.

A win over Yakup Saglam in June was followed by a no contest against Nick Guivas last May.

Joyce would begin a huge favorite to defeat the 34 year-old Serbian-born German, with the fight by no means a done deal.

Purse bids have been called for October 10th. There’s every possibility Huck could withdraw if the offer isn’t to his liking.

Warren will no doubt be aiming to take the bout to the UK before the end of the year.

Then Dubois will become a reality as the Commonwealth title challenger wants ‘every belt’ on offer.