Dmitry Bivol names next opponent after missing out on unification

World Boxing News

📸 Ed Mulholland

Dmitry Bivol will continue his quest to become the number one 175 pounder on the planet on Saturday October 12, live on DAZN.

The WBA World Light-Heavyweight title will be on the line against Lenin Castillo at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago on Sky Sports in the UK.

Bivol (16-0 11 KOs) defends the strap for the sixth time in the Windy City. He returns to the ring following a successful defense of the belt in upstate New York in March. The Russian saw off the spirited challenge of Joe Smith Jr.

The 28 year old Bivol harbors ambitions to unify the division. He’ll need to be at his best to stave off Dominican challenger Castillo (20-1 15 KOs) who has stopped 15 of his 20 victims, the last of which was in March when he defended his WBO Latino title on hometurf in Santo Domingo. Castillo stopped Reinaldo Gonzalez in the fifth.

“I am happy that the fight is done. The opponent is confirmed for October 12,” said Bivol. “Castillo is a good opponent. He fought Marcus Brown before, it was a good fight. I can’t wait. I hope that we can make a very exciting performance for the fans!”

“First of all I want to thank Matchroom Boxing USA, Eddie Hearn, Spartan Boxing, Raul Pastrana and the WBA for this opportunity,” said Castillo. “It’s a dream come true!

“I consider Dmitriy Bivol in the top 20 on the Pound for Pound list. I know that a have the tools to upset him.

“I’ve been training very hard. On October 12 you will see the best version of Lenin Castillo. I will take the title to the Dominican Republic!”







RYABINSKIY

“Dmitry will defend his title again on October 12 in Chicago!” said World of Boxing’s Andrei Ryabinskiy. “This year we were not able to organize a unification fight for Dmitry. We’re looking forward to bigger things next year!”

“We are looking forward to another great performance by Dmitry on October 12th,” said Bivol’s manager Vadim Kornilov. “Castillo is a tough opponent. It’s another opportunity for Dmitry to build his reputation as one of the most avoided boxers in the division!”

Bivol’s clash with Castillo is part of a huge night of action in Chicago. It’s topped by the Heavyweight debut of pound for pound star Oleksandr Usyk against unbeaten contender Tyrone Spong.

There’s more World title action on the card as Chicago’s Jessica McCaskill defends her WBA and WBC World Super-Lightweight titles against old foe Erica Farias.

Unbeaten Super-Middleweight talent Anthony Sims Jr returns to action against Morgan Fitch, Charles Conwell defends his USBA Super-Welterweight title against Patrick Day, an all-Chicago Super-Featherweight clash between Josh Hernandez and Giovanni Mioletti and a fourth pro outing for rising starlet Otha Jones III.

Tickets are on sale now for Usyk vs. Spong starting at just $40 plus booking fees at ticketmaster.com