Canelo lined up for MASSIVE 60,000 event at Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium

Canelo Alvarez is lining up a huge 60,000 plus gathering to mark the opening of the all-new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Mexican pound for pound hero, who is massively affiliated with the state, is aiming to headline at the venue for September 2020.

Currently under construction, the new purpose-built home for the Las Vegas Raiders NFL team, is due to open in August of next year.

Extreme weather conditions in Vegas mean the arena needs a roof. Something which suits hosting boxing events to a tee.

Golden Boy Chairman Oscar De La Hoya has already put the feelers out on Canelo staging what would be one of the biggest boxing cards of all time.

By Mexican Independence Day Weekend in twelve months, fans can expect the sport to begin a big presence at what will be a huge rival for the AT & T Stadium in Texas.

Ryan Garcia, the new generation of GBP superstars, is being earmarked to co-feature alongside Canelo.

Both are set to fight on November 2nd as Canelo bids to win a fourth-weight world title against Sergey Kovalev on November 2nd.







DE LA HOYA

Speaking about their upcoming bouts, De La Hoya is looking forward to the MGM Grand offering.

“Canelo hopes to become the fourth Mexican to win a world title in four divisions. The only other ones being Erik Morales, Juan Manuel Marquez and Jorge Arce,” said De La Hoya.

“Together with DAZN, we’re committed to making boxing more accessible. To be affordable by giving fans the best fights – without the price tag of pay-per-view.

“Historic fights are a hallmark of this company. Golden Boy continues to deliver the biggest fights of the year.

“November 2 will be no exception. We expect a great performance by our champion, Canelo Alvarez, as he becomes the new WBO Light Heavyweight World Champion.”

On Garcia, De La Hoya added: “I’m happy to announce that with a major bout like this one. The fans deserve the best undercard possible.

“Our next big major star in the making, Ryan Garcia, will be fighting in Las Vegas. He’s fighting Duno. It’s a fight the fans wanted. It’s going to be a tough fight.”