Tyson Fury v Otto Wallin ticket sales announced as 18% of 20,000 capacity

Phil Jay

📸 Mikey Williams

Tyson Fury sold under twenty percent of the capacity for his debut at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, according to figures released by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Despite an announced attendance of 8,249 during the September 14th event, it’s since been revealed that Fury sold just 3,577 actual tickets for his bout with Otto Wallin.

Fractionally, that’s 17.89 percent of the total seats available.

Complimentary tickets accounted for 3,898 of the people in attendance. That still falls short of the official 8,249 number at 7,475.

Nevada State Athletic Commission chief Bob Bennett confirmed the gate receipts generated $999,722.50. Under the $1 million purse Fury received for his bloody triumph.

It was a similar story for Fury’s Las Vegas debut back in June.

At that time, reports stated 9,012 were in attendance for his MGM Grand Apollo Creed takeover. But Fury actually took money for just under 5,500. On this occasion, 1,100 were comps.

The MGM Grand’s Garden Arena holds 17,000.

Fury is campaigning in Nevada in under to drum up support for his rematch with Deontay Wilder. The WBC title clash is slated to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in February.

Judging by some of the figures, the MGM Grand may be a solid alternative. But that’s still dependent on how Wilder’s fight with Luis Ortiz sells on November 23.







LENNOX, NAZ and the HITMAN

Not many UK fighters have enjoyed significant success headlining the fight capital of the world in their own right, though. So it could be a slow process if Fury is thinking of going long term on the strip.

Apart from British legend Ricky Hatton, there haven’t been any huge examples of massive support for the Brits in the United States of late.

Lennox Lewis enjoyed significant success outside of Las Vegas, with only one of his high-profile bouts taking place in the state.

Prince Naseem Hamed wowed US audiences with his fight style and ring entrances in the 1990’s, but that was all too short-lived.

Taking Wilder’s WBC title early next year would be a major step for Fury to eventually be a bonafide headliner.

Whatever happens, Top Rank promoter Bob Arum will continue his push for ‘The Gypsy King’ to be a household name in sports across the Atlantic.