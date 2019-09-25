Promoter Frank Warren likens Daniel Dubois to the great Larry Holmes

RINGSIDE

FRANK WARREN has compared rising heavyweight sensation Daniel Dubois with all time great Larry Holmes.

The Hall of Fame promoter admits he has burdened Dubois by describing him as, ‘The best young heavyweight in the world.’

Now he has jabbed even more praise towards the young star whose career he is masterminding.

Holmes held a world heavyweight championship from 1978 to 1985 making 20 world title defences a record only bettered by Joe Louis and Wladimir Klitschko.

Dubois has to live up to his promoter’s high praise when he challenges Ghanaian Ebenezer Tetteh (19-0, 16KOs) for the vacant Commonwealth heavyweight crown at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Friday (September 27), live on BT Sport.

Warren said: “Daniel is a special young man.

“As my boxing mentor, the late Ernie Fossey said, ‘If you can’t jab, you can’t fight.’

“Good fighters have great jabs and Daniel has a great jab. It is a big comparison to make at this stage of his career, but Daniel has that Larry Holmes jab. I love seeing fighters who can jab.”

If Dubois overcomes Tetteh it will be his seventh professional championship in just 13 fights.

He has already won WBC Youth, Southern Area, English, WBO European, WBO Global and British titles since turning professional in April 2017.

Last week he was voted Young Boxer of the Year by the Boxing Writer’s Club and picks up that award at a gala dinner next month.

Dubois is also ranked 15 by the IBF and seven in the WBO rankings for the belts owned by Andy Ruiz Jr.

He hammered Nathan Gorman to become British champion in his most recent fight and Warren added: “He has had a fantastic year and gone from strength to strength.”

Daniel Dubois headlines the bill when he meets Ghana’s Ebenezer Tetteh for the vacant Commonwealth heavyweight crown and WBO flyweight champion Nicola Adams defends her title for the first time against experienced Mexican Maria Salinas, live on BT Sport.

The card will also feature WBO European super-featherweight champion Archie Sharp who makes his second title defence against Dublin’s Declan Geraghty.

Middleweight banger Denzel Bentley, heavyweight Jonathan Palata, lightweight Mohammad Bilal Ali and precocious bantamweight talent Dennis McCann are also in action.

Exciting prospects Lewis Edmondson, Eithan James and Sam Noakes all make their professional debuts.

Tickets for the September 27 bill at the Royal Albert Hall are available to purchase from www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.royalalberthall.com. Prices £40, £50, £75, £100, £150 Ringside.