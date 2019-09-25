Manny Pacquiao picks out who he could face next for THREE world titles

World Boxing News

📸 Stephanie Trapp

Boxing legend and top welterweight Manny Pacquiao has made a fight prediction which could have a massive effect on where his career goes next.

The current WBA Champion, who defeated Keith Thurman in July, was asked by promoters Premier Boxing Champions for his verdict on Errol Spence Jr. v Shawn Porter.

In an ironic twist, Pacquiao was choosing who he could face next.

Both Spence and Porter, who battle in a unification for the WBC and IBF versions, have stated they want Pacquiao next.

Due to all three being signed to Al Haymon, there’s a strong possibility it happens in April or May.

Pacquiao now believes he could be set to face Spence in a three-belt super-fight in 2020.

“It’s going to be a good fight, a close fight, but I think Spence will win,” said Pacquiao. “It’s not gonna be one-sided fight, it’s gonna be a competitive fight.

“The fans will be treated to a once-in-a-lifetime experience in this fight,” he added.

At present, Spence would be a solid alternative if Pacquiao fails to secure a Floyd Mayweather rematch.

Other 147-pound contenders, including Thurman, also aired their views on the Pay-Per-View collision.

Thurman said: “This is two world champion warriors going at it in a great fight. They have a common opponent in Kell Brook, who beat Shawn Porter and was knocked out by Errol Spence.

“That’s why my pick is Spence. Styles make fights. Shawn’s aggression could be difficult for Spence to handle since Spence has never faced an opponent like Shawn.

“Shawn’s gonna come hungry but Brook and I handled that pressure. I believe that Spence – being a tall southpaw with power and a great jab – will be able to deal with it as well.

“Spence has the power to stop Shawn, and if he does, I believe that would happen in the later rounds, like he did Brook.”

Yordenis Ugas, back in the mix of late, plus ex-world champions Andre Berto and Robert Guerrero added their opinions.







Ugas

“It is a great confrontation of two world champions. I think Errol Spence is a favorite because of the great fighter he has proven to be.

“But Shawn Porter is a tough fighter with a great resume. It will fight hard until the final bell. I have no favorite in this 50-50 fight, but I lean toward Porter to win,” said Ugas.

Guerrero

“This is a very difficult fight to call, but I’ve gotta go with Shawn Porter to beat Errol Spence,” stated Guerrero. “With Spence being as tall as he is, Porter can’t try to box like he did against Yordenis Ugas or Spence will pick him apart.

“Porter’s got that relentless pressure and stays busy with combination punching. One thing about Spence is he’s never had anybody in front of him like that.

Berto

“I see Errol Spence beating Shawn Porter by decision. Shawn can’t try to box with Errol, who is a long, rangy southpaw.

“Shawn needs to go in there and do what he knows how to do, but I don’t think it will be enough,” prediction Floyd Mayweather’s last meaningful opponent.