Kell Brook wants AJ bill, but that’s NOT the Amir Khan Pay-Per-View plan

Kell Brook took to the British media this week to confirm his return to action and push a case to fight UK rival Amir Khan.

As World Boxing News exclusively revealed on Wednesday, Khan and Brook are set to compete in separate bouts on the Callum Smith vs John Ryder undercard.

Despite this blueprint being released under solid information, Brook chose to state a slot on Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz 2 was his preference.

WBN fully understands this is not the case.

Brook will join Khan on the Smith vs Ryder event later this year before the pair collide on a Sky Sports Box Office Pay-Per-View in 2020.

Due to Khan and Brook’s presence, Matchroom is also considering Smith vs Ryder for the paid platform.

The British pair have long been linked to a massive domestic welterweight collision and it now seems fans are going to get what they want.

Khan and Brook will take on knock over opponents in order to preserve the highly precarious and long-winded contest.







