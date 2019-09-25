EXCLUSIVE: Amir Khan, Kell Brook added to Smith vs Ryder, PPV in 2020

Phil Jay

📸 SBL / Lawrence Lustig

World Boxing News can exclusively reveal that Amir Khan and Kell Brook are to compete in separate bouts on the Callum Smith vs John Ryder undercard.

The British pair have long been linked to a massive domestic welterweight collision and it seems fans are going to get what they want.

Khan and Brook are slated to face also-ran opponents on the Smith vs Ryder super-middleweight mandatory bill, a headliner which has been ordered by the WBA.

WBN can also reveal Matchroom and Eddie Hearn are set to push Smith vs Ryder as a Pay-Per-View with the additions of Khan, Brook and the promise of a future battle.

At this point, Smith vs Ryder is slated for a November date and could take place at Manchester Arena or The O2 in London. Judging by the Northern flavor to the PPV event, Manchester would be the frontrunner to host at the current time.

Hearn had recently outlined his ‘final attempt’ to get Khan vs Brook over the line, something he seems to have managed for 2020.

All depends on the pair coming through their next outings, which in all honesty, are expected to be knock over affairs. Hearn won’t want anything to jeopardise having Khan vs Brook in the palm of his hand, given the contrast in activity.

Fighting in Saudi Arabia over the summer and against Terence Crawford in April, Khan has kept in shape.







WEIGHT ISSUE

Brook, on the other hand, is a far more delicate situation after a run at super-welterweight.

It’s no secret ‘The Special One’ likes to enjoy himself inbetween camps. The Sheffield man hasn’t made the 147 pound limit for over two years.

The former IBF title holder will need to hit a mark of around 152 pounds, or thereabouts, for his imminent comeback from a year out.

That way, boiling down further to Khan’s stipulation of 147 will be a doable scenario for what will be a huge Sky Sports Box Office clash to come.

It’s also slightly possible Khan could bend a little in order to get the encounter over the line, but certainly not by much.

Holding the WBC International strap he won when defeating Billy Dib in Jeddah last July, Khan may also stick to his guns in order to continue his pursuit of a WBC title shot.

Errol Spence and Brook’s old foe Shawn Porter are scrapping for the green and gold and IBF versions in a unification this weekend.

Once the dust settles on Khan vs Brook, the winner could conceivably be next in line for a shot.

Plans are firmly in place for the grudge match everybody in Britain wants to see, it’s now up to Brook to prove he can make the weight to finally get the fight over the line next year.

Phil Jay is Editor of World Boxing News and an Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay