Andy Ruiz Jr. reveals how an Eddie Hearn message altered boxing history

📸 Ed Mulholland

Unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. has lifted the lid on how his super-fight with Anthony Joshua came about.

The 30 year-old secured his place in the annals of boxing history with a shock seventh round stoppage of the Briton in New York last June.

Ruiz, who is set to battle Joshua again on December 7th, also made a life-changing amount of cash for his trouble.

Speaking to boxing legend Mike Tyson on his HotBoxin’ Podcast earlier this month, Ruiz explained how he chased Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn for the fight.

Joshua had just been let down by Jarrell Miller and a potently failed drugs test, leaving the divisional king stranded.

That’s where Ruiz seized his opportunity.

“I was mentally focused for that fight, especially because April 20th I’d just got done fighting Alexander Dimitrenko,” Ruiz Jr. explained to Tyson.

“That was my first fight on PBC thanks to Al Haymon and them and I was just ready.

“After I took him out in the fifth round I think he didn’t want to continue. After that fight, I kept saying I wanna fight Anthony Joshua.

“If they don’t have a fight or an opponent, eh I wanna fight him I’m ready. I just got done fighting.

"I messaged Eddie Hearn and what do you know, he messaged me back. We got it done real quick, real fast."







ICONIC

On what has become an iconic victory for the Mexican population, making him a superstar to his people, Ruiz added:

“From making history to becoming the first Mexican heavyweight champion of the world, it’s a big blessing,” he said. “I did something big for Mexico and it’s great that my name’s always going to be there.

“Andy Ruiz Jr. – the first Mexican heavyweight champion, nothing can take that away from me. So I thank God and all the hard work. I’ve been waiting for this all my life.

“I’m just trying to show people that everything’s possible just working hard, believing in yourself and just training for what you want in life. It’s possible.”

