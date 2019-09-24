YouTube cruiser, 3-0, in SHOCK Shannon Briggs claim for KSI vs Paul 2

World Boxing News

Relatively unknown cruiserweight quantity Viddal Riley has made an astounding claim regarding a potential clash with ex-world champion Shannon Briggs.

Despite a huge gulf in class and weight, YouTuber Riley wants the contest to go down on the undercard of KSI v Logan Paul 2 in Los Angeles.

Revealing a poster, which is unconfirmed as genuine, Riley vowed to elaborate on his social media announcement later on Tuesday.

At just 3-0 and 22 years old, many see the match-up as a lamb to the slaughter if truly happening on November 9.

Upon the post being put out there early this week, some fans feared the worst for Riley.

“Naaa he’s all talk, he would NOT agree to this coz he knows he gonna get clapped lmao.”

“Isn’t he way bigger than you? I’m for it but seems like a mismatch. “He’s like 50 pounds or more on viddal don’t think that’s worth it for him.”

“Still a very, very good boxer (Briggs). He’s got good energy and may seem like an old man but boy can he fight.”

Supporters of Riley, who are none-the-wiser to Briggs – a two-time world heavyweight title holder, backed their man for victory.

“If this happens, make sure to shout “Let’s Go Champ” when you knock him out,” said one.

Another added: “He would have a heart attack in the middle of the ring tbh.”







Others included: “You’d actually slap him up.” and “Shannon who? At least fight someone relevant.”

In response to those comments, one boxing fan said: “All the people who don’t know who Shannon Briggs is underestimating him, the man can fight.”

Despite claiming the timing was right, Riley did put out a video of his own stating: “Viddal Riley will fight Shannon Briggs IF’ – which means all is probably not what it seems.

UNDERCARD

No formal announcements on the undercard have yet been made, apart from Billy Joe Saunders’ inclusion.

Young contender and interim WBC lightweight ruler Devin Haney is also expected to participate at the Staples Center.

As WBN previously stated, Jake Paul is due to battle Soulja Boy, according to the recently released rapper’s manager.

Briggs vs Riley seems a long way off, but judging by efforts made by the latter, you can’t fault him for trying.

More will be laid out on the L.A. bill in due course.