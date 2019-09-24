Steve Robinson’s undefeated son Jacob chose as Golden Contract reserve

RINGSIDE

The groundbreaking tournament features some of the world’s best featherweights, and will be shown live on Sky Sports in association with Matchroom Boxing, and live on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank.

Unbeaten Robinson (6-0, 2 KOs) has stepped in to face Najib in the reserve fight, with both men on hand to enter the tournament in the event of an injury to one of the eight featherweight fighters.

If an injury occurs, a coin toss will be conducted between Najib and Robinson to determine which fighter will enter the competition. If not, the two fighters will face each other and look to pick up a big win to further their respective careers.

Robinson has won all six of his professional contests since making his debut in 2017. His most impressive victory came back in March when he defeated Jonny Phillips on points in front of a passionate crowd at the Vale Sports Arena in Cardiff.

Robinson said: “This is a massive opportunity for me and I took it straight away. It has come at a good time for me especially after my fight last Friday falling through.

“I don’t know too much about my opponent but I know I’m in for a hard fight. If I get selected to enter the tournament as the reserve then they’re all great fighters too.

“I think I’ve watched most of them fight before, but like I said this is just a massive opportunity for me to show what I can do so I’m very grateful.

“I’ve never boxed at York Hall before in my career, so I can’t wait to finally get the chance to compete in this iconic venue.”

Ryan Walsh, Davey Oliver Joyce, Jazza Dickens, Tyrone McCullagh, Leigh Wood, Hairon Socarras, Carlos Ramos and Carlos Araujo are the eight featherweight stars in action as they look to go all the way and be the last man standing in the Golden Contract tournament.

Along with the featherweight tournament, there are also line-ups at super-lightweight and light-heavyweight, with the super-lightweight edition taking place at York Hall on November 22.

The winner of each tournament will land a two-year, five-fight deal with one of the world’s leading promoters that guarantees six-figure purses for every fight along with global exposure.

To add to the excitement, fighters will not know their opponents until fight week, at the start of which the highly anticipated draws will be made. All titles held will be on the line in each fight and knockout bonuses are also on offer.