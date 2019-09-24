Nigel Benn licensed at 55, Ricardo Mayorga features on Nov 23 comeback

World Boxing News

Former two-time world champion and British Boxing legend Nigel Benn will discuss his comeback to action at a press conference on Thursday.

WBN revealed details of the event previously, which is set to go down on November 23 at Resorts World Arena (formerly the NEC) in Birmingham.

Receiving a license to fight, despite the British Boxing Board of Control backing away from the event, ‘The Dark Destroyer’ will compete over ten rounds at the age of 55.

Australian-based Cameroonian and ex-WBC ruler Sakio Bika is rumored to have accepted terms to be in the opposite corner.

Benn will reveal further details later this week.

One development which has progressed over the last ten days is the inclusion of another WBC title holder from the past.

Nicaraguan Ricardo Mayorga has been approached for a co-feature slot.

A UK foe is expected face Mayorga, who last fought in April of this year. The 46 year-old has lost his last three bouts and should be no match for any currently active British fighter.

Mayorga is simply a name to bolster the card, which will shortly begin selling tickets for what is set to be a sell-out event.







EXCLUSIVE

World Boxing News broke the initial news of Benn’s return when son Conor gave an exclusive interview on September 6th.

Undefeated boxer Conor, who will not fight in Birmingham, told WBN: “It’s guaranteed he’s definitely fighting again. One hundred million percent. Contracts have been signed.

“He’s been training since he retired but for the past two years training like an absolute nutter.

“Since I made my debut at the O2 four years ago, I think that’s when the feelings, the emotions come back as he was in the ring with me.

“There’s an opponent who has signed a contract. It’s a former WBC world champion and who fought only two years ago.

“The ins and outs I’m not too sure of, or what’s in the contract word for word. But it won’t be with Eddie Hearn, Frank Warren, Top Rank and ESPN or anything like that. It will be a Benn Promotions show.

“What I know is it’s guaranteed. I have the date, the fight will be later in the year. It will be in the UK. That’s what I can tell you right now.”