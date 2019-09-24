IBO champion Terri Harper signs with Matchroom, defends belt on Nov 2

RINGSIDE

Undefeated Denaby Super-Featherweight talent Terri Harper has signed a promotional deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing and will make the first defence of her IBO World title against Vivian Obenauf on the Taylor vs. Linardatou undercard at Manchester Arena on November 2, live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US.

Harper, South Yorkshire’s first female professional boxer, joined the paid code in November 2017 after a successful stint in the amateurs that saw her win three national titles and take home a silver medal for England from the European youth championships in Poland in 2012.

The 22-year-old has won all eight of her pro contests to date and picked up the WBC International Lightweight title with a sensational stoppage of Nina Bradley in March earlier this year before taking out Nozipho Bell in eight rounds to earn the IBO Super-Feather World title in July.

Obenauf (14-5, 7 KOs), a two-time World title challenger from Brazil, is no stranger to fighting on these shores. She took Irish star Taylor the distance in Manchester back in 2016 and returned to the UK a year later to challenge Chantelle Cameron for the IBO Lightweight World title in Leicester.

In her next fight she stopped Liverpool’s Natasha Jonas in four rounds to earn the WBA International Super-Featherweight title in Cardiff before challenging Maiva Hamadouche for the IBF Super-Featherweight World title in Paris.

“I was in disbelief when I found out that I’d be signing a promotional deal with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing,” said Harper. “I got the news shortly after I won my IBO World title in July and I was delighted. It’s crazy how much has happened in the short space of two years.

“I always expected to go quite far with my boxing but not as quickly as I have done. Everyone dreams of signing with Matchroom and I believe I’m in the perfect place to fulfil my potential. We originally planned on having around ten fights before pushing on towards titles but opportunities came up and we knew we were ready.

“Katie Taylor has paved the way for women’s boxing in recent years and to be defending my World title on her undercard on my Matchroom debut is absolutely massive and I can’t wait to get out there in front of the TV cameras again.

“I’ve been in the gym for a solid two months waiting for my fight date to be confirmed. They’re all going to be tough fights from now but that’s what I’m in this sport to do, prove myself against the best names out there.”

Stefy Bull, Manager of Terri Harper, said: “It’s a pleasure to be working with Matchroom Boxing again. I’ve had a long relationship with them through Gavin McDonnell and I believe they are the best promotional outfit out there. Terri is a special talent and I know that Eddie will deliver World title opportunities for her on the biggest stage. Terri will grab those opportunities with both hands.”

Harper vs. Obenauf is part of a huge night of action in Manchester.



Main event sees Katie Taylor (14-0, 6 KOs) attempt to become a two-weight World Champion when she meets Christina Linardatou (12-1, 6 KOs) for the WBO Super-Lightweight World title, Manchester favourite Anthony Crolla (34-7-3, 13 KOs) bids farewell at the venue he was crowned World Champion, rising Light-Heavyweight star Joshua Buatsi (12-0, 10 KOs) steps up again to take on another former World title challenger in Blake Caparello (30-3-1, 13 KOs), Felix Cash (11-0, 7 KOs) defends his Commonwealth Middleweight title against English Champion Jack Cullen (17-1, 8 KOs) and Gamal Yafai (16-1, 9 KOs) and Qais Ashfaq (7-0, 3 KOs) continue their march towards titles.

