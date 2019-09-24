Elite Empire Promotions present ‘Long Island Classic’ on Oct 5

RINGSIDE

This past August, Elite Empire Promotions proudly announced their inaugural event, the “Long Island Classic.” The event is to take place on October 5th, at Nassau Community College located in Garden City, Long Island.

Amateur boxers across Nassau and Suffolk County have submitted their names for the chance to box at the Long Island Classic, and be crowned as one of the top amateur boxers on Long Island.

This one night event pits Nassau County amateur boxers against Suffolk County amateur boxers, revitalizing the 516 vs 631 rivalry.

“Boxing fans are innately passionate people,” said Elite Empire Promotions co-founder Tony Palmieri, “so when we decided to put this event together, we thought what better way to continue to build this passion for boxing on Long Island then to have Nassau County take on Suffolk County.

“It is bound to be a rowdy, thrilling night of boxing. We plan on taking amateur boxing to the next level on Long Island, and that begins with this event on October 5th. Be sure to get your tickets!”

The #LongIslandClassic is set to take place at Nassau Community College, on Saturday, October 5th. Tickets are on sale now, and are available for $20 online, or $25 at the door. Currently 13 of 19 Long Island boxing gyms have submitted boxers to partake in the event.

This event is promoted by ELITE EMPIRE PROMOTIONS, sanctioned by USA Boxing, and hosted by Westbury Boxing Club. Doors open at 5:30, first bout set for 6:00 PM.