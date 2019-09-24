David Oliver Joyce aims to change his life with Golden Contract win

RINGSIDE

Undefeated Olympian David Oliver Joyce is adamant he holds an edge over all of his #GoldenContract rivals.

Mullingar’s ‘Punisher’ (11-0, 8 KOs) has a life-changing opportunity after entering the hotly anticipated tournament, with the winner guaranteed a lucrative five-fight contract with a top promoter.

Assessing rivals Ryan Walsh, Jazza Dickens, Leigh Wood, Tyrone McCullagh, Hairon Socarras, Carlos Ramos and Carlos Araujo ahead of the October 4 quarter-finals at York Hall, Joyce is full of confidence.

Joyce said: “Every one of the fighters in the competition is a good boxer but I simply believe I’m the best in it and I’m going to win it.

“I’m in this to go right until the end and win the final. Whoever meets me in that final, fair play to them.

“I know a few of the other guys and they’re all very good. Each one of them presents a different style but I’ve been training for all of them.

“This is huge and it’s like going to a world championships again as an amateur. I’ve got to be ready for anyone.

“Winning this tournament will change my life and provide a better life for my children. I have four kids now and I’m doing this for them. That’s my motivation.”



Joyce, who won three European golds during a glittering amateur career, has already claimed the WBO European featherweight title by stopping Stephen Tiffney in Dubai earlier this year.

The #GoldenContract tournament is to be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK in association with Matchroom and live on ESPN+ in the US in association with Top Rank.