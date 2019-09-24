Daniel Dubois to be showcased on ESPN+ in Commonwealth title bid

RINGSIDE

Great Britain’s unbeaten heavyweight destroyer, Daniel “Dynamite” Dubois, will take the next step in his career when he faces off against fellow unbeaten Ebenezer Tetteh in a 12-round showdown for the vacant Commonwealth title Friday at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Promoted by Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions, Dubois-Tetteh and select undercard bouts will stream live and exclusively in the United States beginning at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on ESPN+, the leading multi-sport streaming service.

Dubois (12-0, 11 KOs) is a familiar face to American fight fans, as his last five bouts have streamed live on ESPN+. He has won three in a row by knockout, including a second-round stoppage over former world title challenger Razvan Cojanu in March.

The following month, he survived a brutal slugfest to knock out Richard Lartey in four rounds. Dubois authored the signature win of his career July 13, knocking out fellow unbeaten Nathan Gorman in five one-sided rounds to win the British heavyweight title.

Tetteh (19-0, 16 KOs), from the fighting city of Accra, Ghana, is unbeaten but largely untested. He has won six in a row by knockout and is seeking revenge for his countryman Lartey, who provided Dubois with arguably his toughest fight.

In other action streaming on ESPN+:

Nicola Adams (5-0, 3 KOs), a two-time Olympic gold medalist for Great Britain, will make the first defense of her WBO flyweight world title against Maria Salinas (21-7-3, 7 KOs).

Archie Sharp (16-0, 8 KOs) will make the second defense of his WBO European 130-pound belt in a 10-rounder against Dublin’s Declan Geraghty (19-4, 4 KOs).