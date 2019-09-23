September 27 undercard laid down for ‘A Puno Limpio’ in Trujillo Alto

RINGSIDE

Undercard is set for next Friday, September 27, “A Puño Limpio” series show, which will feature Carlos “The Chosen One” Arrieta at the Rubén Zayas Montañez Coliseum in Trujillo Alto in a presentation of PR Best Boxing Promotions (PRBBP) in association with Spartan Boxing to be broadcast live on www.facebook.com/PRBestBoxing.

“With a total of eight fights we complete the new event of A Puño Limpio, with Carlos Arrieta in a good 10-round event and very interesting fights of good prospects of the Island such as Nicklaus Flaz, Jean Rivera, Mario Suarez, as well as Dominican Víctor Santillán, among others,” said promoter Iván Rivera, president of PRBBP.

The main fight will be between undefeated Arrieta (10-0, 7 kos) and the veteran Panamanian Ricardo “El Matemático” Núñez (29-10, 23 kos) at 10 rounds in 122 pounds. The Puerto Rican comes from wins over the Argentines Ernesto Franzolini and Martín Díaz in his most recent bouts.

The co-main event will be scheduled to eight rounds. The former member of the Puerto Rico National Amateur Boxing Team, Nicklaus Flaz (6-1, 4 kos) will face the experienced Luis “La Roca” Hernández (16-8, 9 kos) at 154 pounds.

In six-round fights, Jean Rivera (5-1, 1 kos) will face Antonio “Tony” Sanchez (6-7-2, 3 kos) at 147 pounds; the Dominican Víctor Santillán (6-0, 3 kos) will fight against the Jason Vera (5-6, 3 kos) in 122 pounds, and Miguel Marrero (8-1-2, 6 kos) will face Luis Enrique Rivera (2-7, 2 kos) at 130 pounds.

Meanwhile, at four rounds Mario Suárez (2-0-1, 1 kos) will face debutant Erick Bautista at 160 pounds; Juseim Cruz (2-1) will fight versus Nick Steven (0-2-1) at 140 pounds, and debutant Jadriel Reyes will fight against an opponent to be announced at 108 pounds.