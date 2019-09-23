Reserve bout named for super-lightweight Golden Contract tourney

RINGSIDE

Londoner Sakyi (8-2, 4 KOs) and Scotland’s Benson (12-2, 2 KOs) will collide on the long-awaited bill at York Hall on November 22 – unless there’s a withdrawal that will see one of the two hopefuls enter the competition proper.

Should one of the eight confirmed entrants for the event be unable to compete, a coin toss will be held to decide whether ‘Kid Caramel’ or Sakyi is handed the life-changing opportunity.

Former amateur standout Benson has recently recorded back-to-back victories over Zoltan Szabo and Renald Garrido while Sakyi was last seen defending his Southern Area crown with a first-round demolition of Idris Hill.

As it stands, the eight fighters competing in the 140lb #GoldenContract – broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK in association with Matchroom and on ESPN+ in the US in association with Top Rank – are Ohara Davies, Tyrone McKenna, Zhankosh Turarov, Akeem Ennis Brown, Mohamed Mimoune, Darren Surtees, Anthony Yigit and Logan Yoon.

Promising London middleweight Donovan Mortlock has already been confirmed on the bill.

The first divisional quarter-finals take place on October 4 – also at York Hall – when featherweights Ryan Walsh, Jazza Dickens, Leigh Wood, Davey Oliver Joyce, Tyrone McCullagh, Carlos Araujo, Carlos Ramos and Hairon Socarras bid to progress.