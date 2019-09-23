Angulo praises trainer Sanchez as Quillin questions future in boxing

RINGSIDE

📷Stephanie Trapp

In the main event of FS1 PBC Fight Night and on FOX Deportes Saturday night from Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield California Alfredo Angulo (34-2-1, 23 KOs) won a hard-fought but close split decision over Peter Quillin (26-7, 21 KOs).Judges scored the bout 96-94, 97-93 for Angulo and 96-94 for Quillin.

The whole fight was back and forth competition with Quillin able to start early by establishing his jab and footwork to stay away from Angulo’s come-forward style. However Angulo was not far behind as by the third round the fight turned into a phone booth fight with both fighters turning up the volume of punches and staying within close range.

The tempo changed drastically in the 4th round when Angulo landed a heavy straight right hand that stunned Quillan. Angulo continued to apply pressure with bigger shots in the second half of the fight while Quillin used his jab and his own power shots to try to win the rounds. In the end it was “El Perro” who came out the victor.

“I felt great in there tonight and my trainer Abel Sanchez helped me a tremendous amount,” said Angulo. “I haven’t felt this good in years and now I showed in the ring tonight that my passion for fighting is still there. I hope to continue as it is what I do for me, my family and the fans.”

“This is hard to swallow right now so I will be thinking about what I am going to do next,” said Quillin. “I didn’t feel myself in there but thought I boxed and moved, landed my shots and fought the best I had in me tonight. I know I didn’t execute the way my corner wanted me to either. Wasn’t the outcome I was expecting but that’s boxing I guess.”

In the evening’s co-main event, Chris Colbert (13-0, 5 KOs) knocked out Miguel Beltran (33-8, 22 KOs) at 2:57 in the first round of their scheduled 10-round contest in what could be a knockout of the year candidate. Colbert took control of the fight from the opening bell by displaying his speed and accuracy against the experienced Beltran, before setting up his opponent with a vicious jab followed by a huge right hand to end the contest.

“I knew I could knock him out early if I landed the right hand,” said Colbert. “I watched him fight Rocky Martinez and he kept getting caught with that same punch. I worked on it in camp and I told my corner earlier I was going to get him out of there with it. I am really happy with the direction my career is going and I look forward to my next fight as soon as we can make it.”

In the second bout of the FS1 telecast Thomas Dulorme (25-3-1, 16 KOs) scored a unanimous decision over Terrel Williams (18-1, 13 KOs) in a tough action-packed slugfest and pressed the action through all 10 rounds of the welterweight contest. Dulorme, who puts himself back in the win column with the victory tonight, took advantage of his ring experience to walk down the undefeated, but less experienced, Williams, who came out competitive from the start, used his jab in the early rounds to keep himself in the fight and fend off Dulorme’s power shots.

Dulorme, who suffered a cut over the left eye from an accidental head butt in the 8th round, continued to press the action, wearing his opponent down and scored a knock down in the 10 round against Edwards to finish strong.

“I felt great in there tonight. He was a good fighter but I think my preparation and experience gave me the edge tonight, said Dulorme. “I actually felt I was going to get a knockdown earlier than I did but I was happy it came even if it was in the 10th. I am happy I am back in the win column and will continue my career with another opportunity as soon as it comes. It was a good night tonight. I’m happy.”

“I didn’t feel myself in there tonight,” said Willliams. “What can I say? It was my first loss and I’m disappointed.”

Opening the telecast on FS1 Jesus Ramos (11-0,10 KOs). scored an impressive knockout over Ricky Edwards (12-4, 3 KOs). The 18-year-old Casa Grande, Arizona prospect made it a short night when he landed an overhand left hook against Edwards in the 3rd round that sent Edwards to the canvas and unable to continue.

“I was surprised by how early it ended because he had never been stopped so I thought it would take more time. My plan was to break him down and eventually get him.

I’ve knocked a couple of my other opponents out cold but this the first one with my left hand. We practiced that a lot in the gym. Jab and then overhand left hook. It worked perfectly.”