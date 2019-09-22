Boxing Nutrition: Antioxidant-rich fruit and vegetables

RINGSIDE

If you’re thinking about picking up an “antioxidant-rich” supplement—don’t be fooled. Each fruit and veggie has their own unique combination of various antioxidants—you won’t find any of these specialized combos isolated in a pill. Your best bet is to eat a variety of seasonal produce so you can reap all the benefits.

#1:Tomatoes

Tomatoes are brimming with the antioxidant lycopene which is more potent in cooked tomatoes. To get the most lycopene out of your fresh tomatoes, turn them into tomato sauce or jam. Antixoidants: Vitamin A, vitamin C, lycopene

#2:Berries

Berries like strawberries, blueberries and raspberries are overflowing with antioxidants called anthocyanins. Antioxidants: Vitamin C, anthocyanin, quercetin

#3:Peaches

The antioxidant lutein gives this stone fruit its gorgeous hue. Lutein helps keep your heart, skin and eyes healthy. Antioxidants: Vitamin A, vitamin C, lutein, zeaxanthin

#4:Kale

One cup (chopped) of this veggie has 206% of your daily recommended dose of vitamin A and 134%of your daily recommended dose of vitamin C. Antioxidants: Vitamin A, vitamin C, lutein

#5:Plums

Stone fruit like plums are bursting with all types of phytochemical antioxidants. Here are 30 ways to enjoy them. Antioxidants: Beta-carotene, vitamin C, neochlorogenic acid, chologenic acid

#6:BellPeppers

a bell pepper has more vitamin C than an orange? Red peppers have even more vitamin C than the green ones. Antioxidants: Vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin E

#7:Cantaloupe

The bright orange color of this melon comes from the antioxidant beta-carotene. Antioxidants: Beta carotene, vitamin C, zeaxanthin

#8:Corn

antioxidants including zeaxanthin, which helps protect your eyes. Dig in 30 different ways. Antioxidants: Vitamin C, lutein, zeaxanthin

#9:Spinach

one of the top sources of the antioxidant lutein, which helps protect your eyes.

#10:Cherries

high in two inflammation-fighting phytochemicals: anthocyanin and quercitin. Antioxidants: Vitamin A, vitamin C, anthocyanin, quercetin